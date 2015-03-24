How To Put the Perfect Sear on Sea Scallops
The key to amazing sea scallops is to develop a crust on the outside while preserving a tender but firm middle. Chef John nails the crust on his sea scallops every time with this simple technique. Here's how he does it in four simple steps. To see him in action, be sure to watch the video above.
1. Choose Dry-Pack Scallops
If you can find them, choose dry-pack scallops (a.k.a., day-boat scallops) instead of wet-pack scallops. The key, though, is to dry them thoroughly. You don't want the scallops cooking in their juices; to get the beautiful brown, you want them searing in the oil.
2. Lightly Season Your Scallops
Season the scallops with sea salt and pepper. (Chef John likes a little cayenne pepper.)
3. Sear Them in Oil with a High Smoke Point
Fry them in flavorless cooking oil with a high smoke point. Chef John is using grapeseed oil. Canola oil, safflower oil, and peanut oil are other options. But not olive oil, because it's a Smoky Joe. And the key here: use high heat. And don't add the scallops until the pan is super-hot.
4. Create the Crust
Depending on the size of your scallops, sear them for 2-to-4 minutes per side. (If they start cooking in their own juices, they were not dry. Drain the juice from the pan, pour in a little more oil, and start again. No worries.)
Get Chef John's recipe for Seared Scallops with Jalapeño Vinaigrette. By the way, it's easy to make those gorgeous orange segments. Chef John will show how it's done.
And once again, here's that searing technique in a nut, er, scallop shell:
