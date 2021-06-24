How to Poach Chicken That's Moist, Flavorful, and Generally Game-Changing

Try it once and you'll understand why poaching is a method that NEVER goes out of style.

I remember, it has to be at least 55 years ago, my grandmother being on a diet. And one of the things she used to cook for herself all of the time was poached chicken breast. But because it was the early 60s and part of a diet, this was a pretty sad thing. She boiled a boneless, skinless breast in nothing but water - without even a pinch of salt - for an unnecessarily long time. Please don't try to imagine the horrible texture and complete lack of flavor. Given this early impression, it took me a long time to approach poaching again. But so many cooks, past and present, embrace poaching that I eventually decided that I needed to give it another try. And I've discovered that, with a few simple "rules," a poached chicken breast can be a truly wonderful thing.

Read on for the fundamentals of making poached chicken worth raving about.

What Cut of Chicken Should I Poach?

The first thing to know is: You want to use a bone-in, skin-on chicken breast. This will not only result in a moister, more flavorful breast, but it will also be less expensive. (Always remember...the more the butcher or grocery store does to meat, the more it costs!) And, once cooked, peeling the breast off of the bone and removing the skin couldn't be easier. Of course you can use a boneless, skinless breast if that's what you have on hand. Just watch the timing and temperature closely.

How Hot Should My Poaching Liquid Be?

The second thing is: Just keep the water at a simmer, never at a rolling boil. All you need to do is place the breast(s) in a pan in a single layer and add water just to cover, along with your chosen flavor additions.

How Do I Season Poached Chicken?

And, speaking of additions, #3 is: Flavor your poaching liquid. Salt and pepper are obvious musts, but any flavors you want to add can be introduced during poaching - herbs, spices, garlic, onions, hot peppers, carrots, celery, a splash of white wine etc. However, notice the absence of added fat, hence the reputation of poaching being associated with "diet food." Poaching yields chicken with a clean, delicate flavor.

How Long Does Poaching Chicken Take?

Last but certainly not least: Be patient. Bring the liquid/chicken up to a simmer, turn the heat to low, cover and simmer until the breast reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. The easiest and most precise way to judge doneness for poached chicken is using an instant read thermometer versus a timer. This should take about 20 minutes for a bone-in breast (boneless should take about 10 minutes) and though you'll want to raise the heat and rush things...don't. Low and slow are the bywords! Remove your pan from the heat and let the chicken cool in the liquid.

Slices of Poached Chicken Breast on White Plate from Above Credit: PoppyB/Getty Images

How to Use Poached Chicken

Now that you have a perfectly poached chicken, what possibilities are there? Any place you'd use rotisserie chicken, you can swap in your poached chicken for an instant upgrade Here are just a few ideas:

Chicken Salad. Never again will you need tons of extra mayo, because this chicken isn't even remotely dry.

Chicken tacos. Shred the meat, add beans and anything else you love.

Chicken Tonnato. The perfect cold summer dish, thinly sliced chicken topped with a savory tuna and caper sauce.

Pasta. Add this perfect chicken to virtually any pasta sauce: tomato, pesto, cream, or whatever appeals to you.

A frittata or Spanish tortilla. Your poached chicken will be the star.

Soup. It's the perfect last-second addition to any soup: vegetable, bean, cream, chowder, and beyond.

A simple green salad. A simple salad becomes a whole meal with the addition of sliced, beautifully poached chicken...warm or cold.

Chicken Hash. It's one of my favorite foods. And, you can even top the hash with mashed potatoes for a wonderful chicken "shepherd's pie."

Chicken Pot Pie. Can't forget this classic! The real thing will make you forget the frozen ones ever existed.

The Chicken Club. Ah yes, and then, there's always one of America's greatest contributions to sandwich culture...

Bonus: After being strained, you'll also have some absolutely delicious chicken broth to use in myriad ways.