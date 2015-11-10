How to Pick a Perfectly Ripe Pomegranate

Here are the visual cues to help you tell if a pomegranate is ripe or not. Once you know what to look for, you'll be picking out the best ones like a produce pro.
By Vanessa Greaves November 10, 2015
Pomegranates and Seeds | Photo by Vanessa Greaves

What to Look For in a Ripe Pomegranate

1. Shape

The ripest pomegranates aren't shaped like balls. Look for flattened, angular sides rather than perfectly rounded spheres.

2. Skin Tone

Pomegranates vary in color from light to dark red. No matter what the color, the real clues to ripeness are the smoothness and firmness of its tough, leathery skin.

3. Weight

Pick it up. A ripe pomegranate should feel heavy for its size; an indication that the seeds are full and juicy.

Ripe Pomegranate | Photo by Vanessa Greaves

Once you pick out a perfect pomegranate, here's how to cut and deseed quickly and easily.

