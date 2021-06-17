10 Tips for Packing the Ultimate Summer Picnic

Ooey-gooey s'mores. An icy glass of lemonade. A freshly-scooped ice cream cone. A long and leisurely picnic.

If you ask us, no summer feels complete without these seasonal bucket list items. But just as you can char a marshmallow until it crumbles into the fire, over sweeten lemonade so it's completely cloying, or savor ice cream so slowly it drips all over your hands, you can also make some major picnic mistakes that can dampen the mood — or worse, make yourself or someone else sick.

So based on trial, error, and plenty of research, we've compiled your complete guide to packing for the perfect picnic. From food safety tips and packing tricks to must-have menu items and essential picnic products, you're just minutes away from having all the intel you need to plan your best outdoor meal.

Picnic with fresh vegan dishes in summer park Credit: istetiana/Getty Images

1. Invest in a Cooler To Keep Perishable Items on Ice

If you remember one thing about food safety, let it be this: The goal is to steer clear of the "danger zone," which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines as between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F. Within this range, bacteria can double in just 20 minutes, and since we can't taste the difference between good and bad, you might not know your menu poses a risk until it's too late.

So have a transportable cooler handy and pack it with plenty of ice packs to keep perishable foods below 40 degrees F. Use thermal containers to keep hot food toasty at or above 140 degrees F.

Aim to consume your food, return it to a safe temperature, or toss it within two hours — one hour if the outdoor temperature is over 90 degrees F, the FDA recommends. Keep coolers and insulated containers closed as much as possible to keep the contents closer to their ideal temps.

2. Organize Your Items Accordingly in Crush-proof Containers

So, no digging and less lid-opening time are required, stack the items you plan to serve in order — last at the bottom (say, dessert), first at the top (appetizers at the ready!) of your cooler or insulated tote. Since flimsy storage containers can get smashed, we suggest utilizing sturdy bowls and lids.

3. Pack Extra Cutting Boards, Knives, Plates, and Serving Utensils

As far as serving your meal goes, enamel table settings are ideal as they can be rinsed and reused, and won't get soggy or collapse under the pressure of saucy foods like fruit salad or baked beans. Bring plenty of utensils for eating and serving (tongs, large spoons, spatulas). Small, sharp knives are useful for final meal prep and cutting individual portions, and cutting boards can play double duty for slicing items and assembling snack platters or charcuterie boards.

4. Have a Pest Control Strategy

Because bugs can dampen an otherwise lovely day, we consider prevention pretty much essential. To deter bugs that might encroach on your picnic turf, we're big fans of adding a portable food cover and a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved bug spray.

5. Menu Plan Like a Pro

A wide array of salads is a great place to start, then you can round out the meal with a mix of low-mess, portable entrees like sandwiches, cold pastas, or a simple snack meal such as a cheese board. We've rounded up our all-time faves in this collection of 15 easy picnic recipes.

6. Sauce Smartly

If you're dressing salads on-site, are sharing saucy dips, or need condiments for your sandwiches, chances are you don't have room to bring a wide variety of full-size bottles. Instead, portion out about three-ounce servings of each in a reusable, leak-proof vessel.

7. Don't Forget the Drink Accessories

Of course, no picnic menu is complete without drinks to wash everything down, so you're unlikely to forget your sodas, sparkling waters, beers and/or wine. But don't overlook everything else you might need to enjoy them, including a beer and wine opener, glasses (bonus points if they have a lid to stay bug-free!) and koozies for your cans, if desired.

8. Bring Activities and Set the Mood

Picnics aren't just about the food and drink. Bring some yard games like bocce ball, cornhole, ladder toss, or croquet. Then cue up a Bluetooth speaker with a summery soundtrack. Spotify even has "The Picnic List" playlist already designed for exactly this occasion!

9. Consider To-go Options

Within that one to two-hour post-meal timespan, dole out leftovers so everyone can enjoy some picnic fare later on, or if everyone is too full for dessert, they can take it to go. Clean zip-loc bags and additional food storage containers will come in clutch as takeaway vessels.

10. Remember: Extra Garbage Bags, Napkins, and Sanitizer Always Come in Handy

To keep hands and faces spick-and-span, add several napkins and hand sanitizer to your picnic basket. And like with camping or any other outdoor activity, plan to leave no trace by packing up all trash in garbage bags. Dirty dishes and utensils can also be corralled in bags to take home to clean.