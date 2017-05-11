How to Pack a Cooler To Keep Food Fresh Longer
Whether you're camping in the great outdoors, taking a scenic road trip, picnicking, or tailgating, keeping food fresh is always a challenge when you're miles away from the nearest fridge. Here are smart tips for packing a cooler or ice chest so food stays cold longer.
How To Pack a Cooler: Top Tips
- Chill all food and drinks before packing them.
- Seal food in waterproof containers to keep it dry and uncrushed.
- Pack food in layers with ice in between each layer. See the illustration below for help.
- Keep the cooler as full as possible.
- If you can, have a separate cooler for drinks so the cooler doesn't lose its cool every time someone opens it to get a drink.
- Keep the cooler in the shadiest spot you can find.
- Don't drain melted ice water — it actually helps keep food cool longer.
How To Pack a Cooler: An Illustrated Guide
Instead of tossing everything in randomly, try to pack your cooler in layers. Use the illustration below as a guide. Bottles of frozen water form the bottom layer, sealed packets of frozen meats are the next layer, with cold drinks on top of the meat.
If you're using a separate cooler for drinks, then just use layers of ice instead. After the ice or drinks fit a rack into the cooler, place sealed packets of unfrozen foods on the rack. The topmost layer should be the fragile items such as eggs, fruits, or salads in sealed containers.
