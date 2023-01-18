How to Order the TikTok Waffle House Sandwich So the Employees Don't Hate You

TikTok is great for a lot of things — and sometimes secret menu hacks are one of them. Look at Chipotle, TikTok loved the viral steak and fajita veggie quesadilla so much, that the chain decided to add it to its menu.

However, the "secret menu" isn't always one that restaurants want to abide by — some of those items aren't on the menu for a reason. That's why when Waffle House caught wind of a viral "Waffle House sandwich" that was popping up all over TikTok, it decided to put its foot down.

What Is the Waffle House Sandwich?

The viral sandwich in question comes from TikToker Life of Shantell who posted a video opening her Waffle House order with the hashtag "pregnancy cravings." In the original post, the sandwich appears to be a cheesesteak with bacon on two waffles in place of the bread.

After the video blew up, the creator shared her Waffle House order, which is a Bacon Texas Cheesesteak Melt with two waffles in place of the Texas toast.

Armed with a new meal to try, customers flocked to Waffle House locations where they were met with less-than-enthusiastic employees.

"Order from the menu. We are NOT MAKING anything you saw on TikTok," a sign read in TikToker officialgodbodycash's video.

If you search "Waffle House sandwich" on TikTok, there are hundreds of videos of people trying the viral sandwich — using a trick to order their favorite Waffle House sandwich or melt on two waffles. Sprinkled in the mix, there are also dozens of videos of Waffle House employees telling you not to order the sandwich for a variety of reasons.

While some employees say the chef will simply refuse to make the sandwich others say the sandwich isn't worth it because of the price.

"Yeah, that sandwich's going to cost y'all about $20. Stick to a Texas Bacon Cheesesteak Melt or a Texas Sausage Egg and Cheese Melt," said TikToker AuntieTORO in a now-viral video.

The steep price likely comes from the additional customizations the order requires.

Despite the fact that Waffle House is pooh-poohing this viral sensation, there are still ways to try the Waffle House sandwich — without making the employees hate you.

How to Order the Waffle House Sandwich Without Getting Yelled At

The worst part about these menu hacks is that a lot of customers feel entitled to try them.

"I better not hear an employee say 'WE CANT DO THAT' when I show them this video and say make me this," said one comment under Life of Shantell's original video.

However, you can't expect a Waffle House employee (or any employee), who's just trying to do their job, to always be up on the TikTok trends and ready to make whatever you ask. If you've ever been to a Waffle House, you know the employees already go through enough.

So, if you still want to try this hack, you can... However, you're going to have to put in some work yourself. Don't take your TikTok hack to Waffle House and ask them to make the waffle sandwich.

Instead, order your desired sandwich the way you normally would, then order two waffles. When the food comes to the table, just assemble it yourself — replace the bread with the two waffles.

It'll make the employees' lives easier and you won't have to pay for the extra customizations. A win-win.

How to Make the Waffle House Sandwich at Home

If you don't want to run the risk of being denied the waffle sandwich at Waffle House, you can easily make it at home. The viral version is made with thinly sliced beefsteak, grilled onions, bacon, and American cheese on two waffles (fresh or frozen).

That's easy enough to make at home, but the best part about making it yourself is you can really use whatever recipe you want. If you want a cheeseburger waffle sandwich, just replace your burger bun with waffles. If you want a breakfast waffle sandwich, just add eggs, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns, and cheese to your waffle. Really any sandwich can be a waffle sandwich if that's what you're craving!

Let's agree to give the Waffle House employees a break and let them go back to serving Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence after his next game.