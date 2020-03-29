How to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

Easy, cheesy, and affordable, quesadillas make a great meal on days when you're busy, tired, or just trying to make something the entire family will eat. They're also an easy vehicle for creativity, especially if you're a fan of mash-up foods. Whether you prefer more traditional ground beef and flank steak quesadillas or fun twists like cheeseburger quesadillas and cheesesteak quesadillas, you can relax knowing that a dependable, kid-friendly dinner is right around the corner. Flip through this gallery to see our collection of top-rated quesadilla recipes starring beef.