How to Make Homemade White Gravy From Scratch

Learn how to make basic white gravy in three easy steps.

Every country cook needs to know how to make white gravy on a whim. Here's some good news: making homemade white gravy is so easy, you won't ever want to use a mix again. You can make homemade gravy at any time using ingredients you already have in your kitchen. If you're making fried chicken, biscuits, or potatoes—white gravy is a fast and easy way to add flavor and moisture. Read on to learn how to make white gravy, and discover some of our top white gravy recipes.

How to Make Country Gravy Pictured: How to Make Country Gravy | Photo by KGora

Here's What You'll Need

4 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp. flour

2 cups milk

Salt

Pepper

Medium Saucepan

Whisk

How to Make White Gravy

1. Combine Butter and Flour:

Combine equal parts flour and butter in a saucepan over medium heat and stir until the butter is completely melted.

2. Add Milk and Boil:

Pour the milk into the mixture and whisk until there are no lumps. Heat the mixture to a boil and allow it to boil for a minute, or until you've reached the desired consistency. Stir constantly.

3. Season and Serve:

Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve immediately. Preferably with some of Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits.

Learn Chef John's technique for old-school country gravy. "There are a lot of variations, and this is my favorite. This goes on fried chicken, country-fried steak, and biscuits," says Chef John.

More Popular White Gravy Recipes:

Reviewer peeacht says, "Because of Bill, I will never again order biscuits and gravy in a restaurant!" Maple sausage is the key to this easy gravy recipe.

"This is a simple and great recipe for sausage gravy that you can serve over hot biscuits. This is a great breakfast treat. Hearty and delectable," says recipe creator Bonnie.

Sausage Gravy III Photo by Alex Van Orden

"This is a great basic cream gravy recipe. Obviously, you can add various things to make it suit your taste, or to complement whatever you are serving it with," says reviewer mikellya. This versatile gravy can be put on so many things—you'll have to resist not putting it on everything.