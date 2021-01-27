Melt Hearts With This Colorful Unicorn Bark

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is one dessert that will have galentines and valentines swooning.

If you're looking for a stunning showstopper Valentine's Day candy that's simple to make, then Valentine's Day Unicorn Bark is for you! Though you can change the colors to fit any holiday, I've made it themed for Valentine's Day with bright colors, melty white chocolate and cheery toppings to make a delicious, whimsical treat. Stick around and I'll show you how to make it step by step, with plenty of tips all along the way.

slab of unicorn bark - white chocolate topped with sprinkles and candy Credit: Jessica Furniss

This is a really fun project to invite the kids to join in on. It might get a little messy, but they'll have a blast swirling the colors together and choosing which toppings to add. Plus it's a great way for them to have some tactile play time.

How to Make Valentine's Day Unicorn Bark

ingredients and tools to make unicorn bark: white chocolate, blue and pink candy wafers, bowls, spatulas Credit: Jessica Furniss

Ingredients

3 high quality white chocolate bars (Lindt or Ghirardelli are both great options)

1 bag of pink candy melting wafers (we'll use about half a bag)

1 bag of turquoise candy melting wafers (we'll use about a quarter of a bag)

Toppings of your choosing such as Valentine's Day conversation hearts, mini marshmallows, candy sprinkles, edible glitter

candy toppings for unicorn bark Credit: Jessica Furniss

Tools

3 spatulas

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

3 small- to medium-size bowls for melting chocolate

Directions

1. Melt chocolate.

First, melt your white chocolate. This is easy to do in the microwave, just be sure to break the chocolate bars into smaller pieces and microwave in 10-second increments, stirring between each increment. Overheating your chocolate can burn it and make it become so stiff that it's impossible to work with. Stopping to stir every 10 seconds ensures that your chocolate stays at the perfect, melty texture you'll need to pour it onto your parchment paper later.

2. Melt candy wafers.

After your white chocolate is melted, immediately melt your candy wafers. Add about half a bag of the pink wafers to one bowl and about a quarter of the bag of turquoise wafers to another. You can microwave the two small bowls at the same time. Repeat the process of 10 seconds of heating followed by a stir, as you did with the white chocolate. These wafers can become burnt and stiff like the white chocolate if overheated.

3. Spread out.

spreading melted white chocolate on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper Credit: Jessica Furniss

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, then pour your white chocolate onto the parchment-lined pan. Using a spatula, gently spread it out to form roughly the shape of a rectangle. It's important that you don't spread it out too thin. It needs a little thickness to break into nice pretty pieces after it cools.

4. Swirl.

dollops of pink and blue melted candy wafers on a sheet of melted white chocolate Credit: Jessica Furniss

Next, using separate spatulas, add dollops of the turquoise and then dollops of the pink. Working quickly so it doesn't harden, use your spatula to gently swirl the colors together. Do however much swirling feels right to you. Let your creativity shine!

using a spatula to swirl melted pink and blue candy wafers through a sheet of melted white chocolate Credit: Jessica Furniss

You'll notice I used more pink than turquoise since this is a Valentine's Day-themed unicorn bark, but the amount of each color you choose to use is up to you!

melted white chocolate swirled with melted pink and blue candy wafers Credit: Jessica Furniss

5. Add toppings.

adding candy toppings to colorful unicorn bark Credit: Jessica Furniss

While your chocolate is still melted, add your toppings. A good rule of thumb when adding toppings is start with your larger pieces, such as the marshmallows and conversation hearts, then fill in all the gaps with the smaller toppings like sprinkles & mini hearts.

If you want to use edible luster/glitter, small food-safe brushes work great to flick the glitter all over the surface of the bark. You can definitely add more toppings than I did. It's totally up to you if you want to go minimal or elaborate. Both will turn out stunning!

6. Chill in fridge.

It's important to chill your bark in the fridge for at least 2 hours. But, if you're rushed, you can opt for a half hour in the freezer.

7. Break it up.

breaking unicorn bark into pieces Credit: Jessica Furniss

Gently break up the bark, starting with large pieces. If you try to break it into small pieces from the whole big sheet of bark it has a tendency to crumble. And nobody wants crumbly bark! Enjoy the bark as-is or you can use it as a topping for your favorite desserts! Store your unicorn bark in a zip top bag in the fridge for up to a week.

unicorn bark topping Valentine's Day cupcakes Credit: Jessica Furniss

It's the perfect way to dress up your Valentine's Day treats because it makes an unforgettable topping for cupcakes, ice cream, or brownies.

Have fun melting hearts with this delicious melted chocolate treat!