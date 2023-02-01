We Made the Tom Cruise Coconut Cake and It's Our Final Meal Request, Too

Can't get your hands on the viral cake? That's why we created a copycat version!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023
Tom Cruise Coconut Cake

Unfortunately, I was not on Tom Cruise's holiday gifting list this year. So, unless I want to fork over $110 for delivery or drive to Doan's Bakery in California, I can't experience the now-infamous, Tom Hanks-loved White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake.

If you're confused about why two of Hollywood's most beloved Toms are talking about a cake, here's the lowdown. Every year, Cruise gifts his closest friends the same White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake for the holidays. And, by the way, his friends are some of the best of the best in Hollywood, including Angela Bassett, Jimmy Fallon, Cobie Smulders, and, of course, Tom Hanks.

On a recent episode of Mythical Kitchen's series, "Last Meals," Hanks gushed about the "Tom Cruise Cake," naming it as one of the final foods he'd like to eat. "This cake is so great, you can really only have it once a year. This is just off-the-scale fantastic," Hanks raved.

If it's so good that Tom Hanks wants to eat it at his last meal on Earth, it has to be pretty darn good, right?!

The Woodland Hills-based bakery behind the Bundt cake sells it on Goldbelly year round. However, after Hanks sang the praises of this celeb-loved cake, it sold out pretty quickly. You can still order it, it just won't be delivered to you for about two months.

After hearing Hanks describe the decadent cake, I knew I needed to try it immediately, and that I couldn't wait for a March delivery. So, I did what any sweet tooth does, and tried to make it myself.

How To Make the Tom Cruise Coconut Cake

Tom Cruise White Chocolate Bundt Cake
Bailey Fink

The Copycat Tom Cruise Cake features a sour cream pound cake base, flavored with coconut and vanilla extracts, and packed with coconut flakes and white chocolate chips. The cake is finished off with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut flakes.

As with most pound cakes, this cake is almost too easy to make. The trickiest part is just ensuring you grease the Bundt pan enough so that the baked cake slides out easily. However, even if you're missing a chunk of your cake, I'm a firm believer that you can fix everything with frosting—and who wouldn't want extra cream cheese frosting, anyway?

Get the recipe: Coconut Bundt Cake

We Tried the Tom Cruise Cake

I know that Hanks has very strong opinions about food—yes, I am talking about his Diet Cokagne cocktail—but I wasn't sure if he was exaggerating just how good this cake is. He explained that everyone at his production company starts checking the mail a little bit more around the holidays, anxiously awaiting the cake's arrival.

Hanks' family even has a nickname for the cake—"The Tom Coo Cay"—named as such because they always talk about how good it is with their mouths already full of cake.

Needless to say, my expectations were high and, boy, does this cake live up to them. The pound cake is moist and loaded with buttery, coconutty, white chocolatey flavor. You really can never go wrong with a cream cheese frosting, and the toasted coconut on the outside provides more depth of flavor than the coconut inside. Altogether, this cake is divine.

It is a pretty traditional pound cake, so it's dense—a little slice goes a long way. I definitely understand why Hanks says this is a once-a-year kind of cake. I think I'll be taking a page from some of the celebrity recipients' books and freezing half of the cake to enjoy later. That way I can enjoy my "Tom Coo Cay" for as long as possible.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
coconut Bundt cake with white chocolate coconut frosting
Tom Cruise Cake
Tom Hanks popping champagne
What the Heck is Tom Hanks' New Drink, "The Diet Cokagne?"
Custom Valentine's Day Hidden Valley Ranch bottles
Candy Hearts and Custom Ranch for Your Pizza? We Can Explain.
Aldi store with grocery products
The Aldi Copycats I Always Buy That Taste Like the Original and Save You Money
Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Universal Orlando Resort
All the Christmas Treats from Universal Studios That You Can Make at Home
Holiday Tree Marshmallow from Walt Disney World
23 Disney Christmas Treats You Can Make at Home
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri's Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers Will Make You Want to Roast a Second Turkey
Aldi Holiday Store
The Best Holiday Products at Aldi This Month
a man holds a lasagna next to an enlarged lasagna photo
Remembering 'The Lasagna Guy,' Creator of the Internet's #1 Lasagna Recipe
Aldi Sign
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Aldi Sign with leaves
We Previewed Aldi's November Finds — These Are the Products We're Buying
Trader Joe's Hot Cocoa Ornaments box of four with one shown in a mug of milk and another broken open revealing the marshmallows and chocolate chips inside.
10 Gifts Under $10 from Trader Joe's
Upside Down Pear Gingerbread Cake
20 Vintage Christmas Cake Recipes Just Like Grandma Used to Make
Holiday Ice Creams
We Tried the Best Holiday Ice Cream Flavors—These 12 Made Our Nice List
slice of eggnog cheesecake with whipped cream and a candy cane garnish
18 Christmas Desserts for Eggnog Lovers
Chocolate Kahlua Cake with powdered sugar sifted overtop and a slice is being cut
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good