How to Make Pizza Chips — TikTok's New It Snack

Do you love the bits of mozzarella cheese that melt from the top of the pizza and find their way to the pan to make crispy and caramelized pieces? Chef John has taken the flavor of those cheesy drips and created a snack of pizza chips.

TikTok is buzzing with snack ideas like pizza chips that can be made with just a few ingredients. The cheese is shredded and formed into small piles on a pan. The cheese melts into crispy discs with marinara sauce and toppings that mimic the flavors of a pizza without the crust. A bonus is these delicious bites are no-carb and gluten-free!

How to Make Pizza Chips Even Better

Make these pizza chips for bite-size snacks or bend them when they are still warm and add arugula leaves for a taco-type treat. The possibilities are endless, so this got us thinking, and sharing. Here are even more ideas to serve these chips to satisfy a pizza craving.

Mix Up Your Cheese Choices

Since the base of these chips is the cheese itself, take care in prepping this main ingredient. In his recipe, Chef John suggests using the large side of the grater for the provolone and mozzarella cheese and the smaller side for the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Different cheeses have varying textures and the side of the grater with large holes works better for softer cheeses. Use the other side of the grater with the smaller openings for the blocks of hard cheese. Chef John also recommends skipping the pre-packaged cheeses and grating your own. It's easy and worth it for the freshness of flavor.

Try other cheese varieties with your pizza chips as well. Fontina is a good option for a melting cheese along with Gouda or Monterey Jack. Hard cheese like Parmesan can add a nuttiness to the lineup of ingredients.

Use Marinara Sauce for Pizza Flavor

Pizza ingredients include a marinara sauce bursting with tomato flavor and a cheese that melts to bring everything together. Chef John's pizza chip recipe uses the tomato sauce for a highlighted ingredient as well as an important part of the assembly of the snack. A small dollop of marinara serves as a way to anchor the toppings on top of the shredded cheese as it melts into chips in the oven. Slices of pepperoni, or other meats like soppressata or prosciutto, are held in place by the sauce as the chips bake.

Line Your Sheet Pan to Make Cleanup Easy

This recipe makes use of the always reliable sheet pan which helps to make an easy-to-prepare snack that can feed a group and help to make cleanup a breeze. A piece of parchment paper lining the pan will lend a crispness to the chips as they bake in the oven. The entire piece of parchment can be removed and tossed when the snacks are ready to serve. You can find parchment paper in the aisle where they stock aluminum foil and plastic wrap.

Personalize Your Toppings

When you're thinking of what you can add to your pizza chips, go with what you like to get as a topping on your favorite pie. Add crispy bits of sausage, peppers, briny olives, onions, a sprinkle of pesto, or a scatter of herbs like torn basil, tiny leaves of thyme, or oregano. Go for a different spin with a combo of crumbled bacon, sliced jalapeños, and a little barbecue sauce on a Cheddar cheese base. Or even mix it up with smoked Gouda and apple. You know what you like.