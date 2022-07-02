This Hack Makes the Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Ever

You've probably never made eggs this way before, but after trying this method, you'll definitely use it again.

Is your idea of a delicious breakfast a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs with a side of toast? You probably grab the non-stick pan and a pat of butter and aim to keep the eggs over a low and even flame. But sometimes small bits of the eggs can get overcooked and browned which can be an annoying clean up process involving scraping eggs from the bottom of your pan.

Chef Daniel Patterson says we need to change the way we make scrambled eggs. This hack which uses a swirling whirlpool of boiling water makes fluffy scrambled eggs super fast and clean-up is a breeze.

Sound familiar? It's the same method used to make poached eggs. Here's how to use it for making scrambled eggs, instead:

How to Make the Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Ever

Bring four inches of water in a saucepan to a simmer over medium heat. Add a few large pinches of salt to the boiling water.

Beat four eggs in a bowl. Stir the water with a spoon to create a whirlpool in the pan and then pour in the beaten eggs. Cover and let cook for 30 seconds. Remove the lid and the eggs will be floating on the surface of the cooking water.

Lift the cooked eggs from the water with a slotted spoon and allow to drain. We find placing the scrambled eggs in a strainer and a gentle blot with a paper towel absorbs any excess water. Place on a plate and add butter, shredded cheese and/or some chopped fresh chives.

Believe it or not, this method works! The hot water gently heats the eggs causing the air bubbles in the eggs to expand creating that fluffy texture. Plus, it's virtually impossible to burn or brown them leading to perfectly tender eggs every time.