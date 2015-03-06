A Tried-And-True Technique For Super Creamy Mac And Cheese
There's no dish quite like macaroni and cheese. With tender elbow noodles enveloped in decadently creamy baked Cheddar and savory spices, there's no wonder why it's one of the most beloved pasta dishes of all time. If there's one recipe you need to master, this is it. Learn the tricks to making the most mouthwateringly creamy, rich, and flavorful mac and cheese ever in our step-by-step guide.
The Perfect Roux for Macaroni and Cheese
An easy rule of thumb? Equal parts fat (butter is better) and flour. Melt the butter on medium heat until you hear it sizzle, then add the flour. Gently cook the mixture on for up to four minutes to cook the starch out of the flour.
Add Spices
Some spices and herbs are oil soluble. The flavors develop better in hot butter than if you add it to the cream sauce later.
Use Cold Milk
Hot roux + cold milk = no lumps. Whisk the milk in quickly, and allow it to slowly come up to a simmer. Use half-and-half or heavy cream for an even richer result.
Start Cooking
Bring your white sauce up to a simmer on medium heat, and let it cook on medium-low for about eight minutes. While your white sauce is simmering, grate your cheese.
Get the recipe: Creamiest Mac and Cheese
Combining Macaroni and Cheese Ingredients
Turn off the heat, and slowly add the grated cheese slowly to the roux. Make sure and save some for layering and topping.
Adding the Pasta
Boil your pasta in generously salted water. Make sure it's drained well, and combine it with the cheese sauce in the casserole dish. For an evenly creamy consistency, separate your noodles into layers with grated cheese in between — each bite will have a velvety finish and you'll have enough cheese left over to create the crisp, trademark topping.
You're Golden
Bake the macaroni for 20 minutes. The pasta is already cooked, so you just need to bake a beautiful golden crust on top for a perfect bite.
