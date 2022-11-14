How to Make Stanley Tucci's Perfect Martini for the Holidays

Ever wanted to sip martinis with Stanley Tucci? I can't believe I'm saying it, but I can now check that off my bucket list. As part of their holiday campaign launch, Tanqueray invited me to come and do just that.

Over a batch of Stanley's signature martinis, we chatted about the holidays, entertaining, and the cocktails he's sipping on during these festive months. I can't say everyone will get that opportunity but I can spill the details on exactly how Mr. Tucci takes his 'tini.

How to Make Stanley Tucci's "Perfect" Martini

First things first, it starts with gin, preferably a more botanical London dry-style gin. Rather than the traditional 2:1 ratio of gin to vermouth, Stanley prefers a drier martini, opting for a smaller quantity of vermouth (the dry French kind, not the sweet Italian stuff).

Now, onto the age-old question: shaken or stirred? Sorry, James Bond, but Stanley opts for stirred, minimizing dilution. As for dirty or not? Unlike Kate Hudson, Stanley is not one for the dirty, or even filthy martinis. Rather than adding a splash of olive juice, Tucci prefers a twist of citrus. Lemon is classic but grapefruit is his preferred twist, playing on the citrusy, floral notes in the gin.

With so few ingredients, he recommends splurging for the good stuff — meaning your favorites. If it's gin, go for gin. If it's vodka, more power to you. You don't need crazy glassware, or a fully stocked bar; just a few ingredients, a tall glass and bar spoon or teaspoon, and ice (because proper chilling is key!).

As for why he likes martinis? To him, there's a nostalgic element to the drink that reminds him of his parents and growing up in the '60s. And even more so, they feel celebratory. "They break the tone of the day, and elevate it," he says. They make any night of the week feel special and worth celebrating.

When it comes to the actual holidays, the other cocktail Tucci likes to make is a festive mix of cranberry juice, dry gin, and a spring of fresh rosemary to garnish. That is, if he can keep up with the crowds. For bigger gatherings, Tucci recommends turning to another retro classic: a punch bowl.

Deitch + Pham Photography

Stanley Tucci's Signature Martini

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces London dry gin (like Tanqueray No. TEN)

1/4 ounce dry vermouth

Grapefruit peel

Instructions

Pour 1 1/2 ounces gin into a shaker with ice and add 1/4 ounce dry vermouth. Stir until perfectly mixed using a bar spoon or teaspoon. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.

This recipe was developed by Stanley Tucci in partnership with Tanqueray.