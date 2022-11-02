How to Cook Spaghetti Squash Perfectly

When fall rolls around, so do all of the winter squash. The epic bounty of gourds at the supermarket or farmers' market evokes the same cozy feeling as when the leaves on the trees begin to change. But along with all of the fun and funky shapes, and that sweet, earthy flavor, comes a bit of an intimidation factor.

Cooking a large, hard-sided winter vegetable such as spaghetti squash might seem like an endeavor you're not entirely ready to pursue. But fear not – if you want to successfully enjoy spaghetti squash at home, all you need are a few straightforward tips.

How to Choose Your Spaghetti Squash

For many, the most daunting part of the process might begin when you're at the grocery store or market. Those gigantic piles of tough-skinned gourds seem better suited for fall decor than food, right? But don't fret, because choosing one isn't nearly as challenging as it seems.

Once you've eyed the bin of spaghetti squash, it's time to choose the winner. Like other winter squash, you'll want to make sure there are no soft spots, dents or cuts in the flesh. Similar to watermelon and other summer melons, spaghetti squash should feel heavy for its size and as for color, you're looking for yellow to deep golden. And don't forget to check out the stem: It should be dry, brown, and intact.

Spaghetti Squash Servings

Spaghetti squash vary in size, but are typically around 3 to 3 ½ pounds. After prepping and cooking, that 3-pound squash should yield around 4 to 5 cups of cooked "spaghetti" strands. Most spaghetti squash recipes call for this size, but cooking it can be done without a recipe, read on for our guide.

How Long Does Spaghetti Squash Take to Cook?

Cooking time depends on how you're cooking the squash (baking, microwaving, etc.) as well as how large it is. For the average 3-pound spaghetti squash, it should take about 1 hour of baking time in the oven and about 15 minutes if you're using the microwave.

How Do You Know When Spaghetti Squash Is Done?

As with other winter squash with tough skin, you know spaghetti squash is cooked when you can easily pierce through the skin and flesh with a sharp knife.

How to Cut and Prep Spaghetti Squash Before Cooking

Step One: Wash and Trim Ends

Washing removes any unwanted dirt and debris. Cold, running water is best. Trimming the ends creates a flat, stable surface for cutting (see Step Two below).

Step Two: Cut In Half Lengthwise

Place one flat side of the squash down on the cutting board and use a large chef's knife to cut down from the top to the bottom. Tip: place a damp paper towel under your cutting board to keep it in place.

Step Three: Scoop Out Seeds

Use a spoon to scoop the seeds and most of the stringy parts out from the center of each squash half.

How to Bake Spaghetti Squash in the Oven

Basic oven roasting is considered by many to be the best way to prepare a spaghetti squash, either to use in a recipe or serve as is, a simply season side dish. Here's a step-by-step breakdown for how to perfectly roast spaghetti squash.

Step One: Preheat the Oven

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F and cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. If you don't have parchment, coat the baking sheet liberally with nonstick cooking spray or oil to prevent sticking.

Step Two: Drizzle With Oil

Any standard cooking oil will work for baking your spaghetti squash, but avoid finishing oils such as walnut oil or pistachio oil. These oils have a delicate flavor better suited for salads and drizzling over finished dishes, rather than roasting at high temperatures.

Simply drizzle your oil of choice over the cut sides of both squash halves, and gently rub over the surface for even distribution.

Step Three: Season the Squash

Salt and pepper are the classic seasonings for basic spaghetti squash, but feel free to add any of your favorite spices into the mix.

Step Four: Roast, Cut-Side-Down

You'll want to flip the squash halves over on the prepared baking sheet before they go into the oven. This arrangement creates a lovely caramelization where the flesh touches the baking sheet, giving a delightful sweetness to the squash.

Step Five: Bake For One Hour

An average spaghetti squash will take roughly one hour to cook. To play it safe, always check at 45 minutes to see if your squash is done. If it's not, return it to the oven and cook until tender, up to 15 minutes more.

Step Six: Cool and Scrape

Transfer your baking sheet to a wire rack and allow it to cool down. Allow the squash to cool for at least 15 minutes, or until cool enough to comfortably handle.

Use a fork to scrape the tender flesh from the hull, creating spaghetti-like strands. You'll want to have a large bowl handy to scrape the spaghetti strands into.

Other Ways to Cook Spaghetti Squash

There are, of course, other ways to cook your spaghetti squash. One of the easiest methods is the microwave, which speeds up cooking time to about 15 minutes. You can also try it in the air fryer – or, if you're looking for something almost completely hands-off, try it in the slow cooker or Instant Pot.

Ways to Use Cooked Spaghetti Squash

Now that you're cooking spaghetti squash like a pro, it's time to have fun with some recipes. Like the name implies, spaghetti squash makes a great, veggie-forward substitute for grain-based spaghetti dishes. Pair it with your favorite pasta sauces and pesto, or try this recipe for Italian Sausage Spaghetti Squash.

It's also the perfect base for any number of cozy side dishes, like in this Spaghetti Squash Au Gratin. And because it's so versatile, spaghetti squash even plays well in tacos and casseroles!

Ready to get started? Be sure to explore our entire collection of spaghetti squash recipes.