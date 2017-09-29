Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you have a smoker or not, you can get those fair-style smoked turkey legs at home using this easy method.

Whether you are eating it whole, renaissance fair-style, or want to add a bit of savory smoke flavor to your favorite soup or stew, making homemade smoked turkey legs is probably easier than you think. Follow these simple steps for how to smoke turkey legs, and you'll be on your way to a savory treat.

How to Cook Smoked Turkey Legs Step-by-Step

1. Choose Your Legs

It can sometimes be tricky to find turkey legs when it's not the holidays. And, when you do, they are often part of the whole bird. Ask the butcher at your local market for help, and see if they can order the legs from the large male turkeys instead of the smaller females (if you want fair-style jumbo legs).

2. Brining Is Best

Brined Turkey Photo by Buckwheat Queen

Though it's not absolutely necessary, taking the time to brine your bird legs before you smoke them will add flavor and moisture. You can either make a wet brine (soaking the legs in a salt water solution overnight) or a dry brine (sprinkling the legs directly with salt).

If using a wet brine, make sure you cool it completely before adding your turkey legs. Mix and match your favorite vegetables, herbs, and sauces in the brine to add even more flavor.

3. Rinse and Dry

To make sure your turkey legs aren't too salty, give them a quick rinse after brining. This also helps to remove any excess seasoning that may burn while smoking. Make sure to pat the legs dry, using plenty of paper towels, to get perfect golden brown skin.

4. Rub With Spices

Johnny's Spice Rub Photo by mommyluvs2cook

Lightly rub the turkey legs with high-heat oil like vegetable, canola, corn, grapeseed, safflower, or sunflower (don't use olive oil, as it can burn easily), then apply your favorite combination of spices, seasoning rub, or just go au-natural.

5. Smoke the Turkey

Smoking Turkey Legs Photo by Meredith | Credit: Meredith

Here is where all of that preparation is put to good use: The smoking! Here's how long to cook smoked turkey legs, depending on how you're smoking them:

If you have a smoker —

Add your favorite wood chips or charcoal to a smoker, and preheat the smoker to 250 to 275 degrees F (120 to 135 degrees C). Smoke the turkey leg or legs low and slow until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F (75 degrees C). Use a meat thermometer for most accurate results. The smoking could take three to six hours, depending on the size of your turkey legs.

If you don't have a smoker, you can use a gas or charcoal grill to get the same tender and delicious smoked turkey meat.

For a charcoal grill —

Place a drip pan under the grill grate and pile hot charcoal or wood chips on either side. Stack the charcoal (and check it every 20 to 30 minutes) to make sure your grill temperature is maintaining 250 to 275 degrees F (120 to 135 degrees C).

For a gas grill —

Wrap your wood chips in foil and poke a few holes in the package to let the smoke escape. Turn on your grill and toss the foil package on the grate. Heat everything until it starts smoking, then turn off all of the burners except for the one with the foil package. Place your turkey legs over indirect heat (the side that is not turned on) and smoke. Keep track of the grill temperature and smokiness, and fidget with both, if necessary, until the turkey is cooked through.

Gobbling for More? If the turkey leg wasn't enough, learn about how to cook the whole bird, or how to turn the leftovers into quick workday lunches.