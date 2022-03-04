How To Make Flavorful Sheet Pan Fish Tacos

Whoever said good things come in small packages had to have been talking about tacos, right? Fish tacos are the ultimate easy dinner that pack a punch when it comes to flavor. Whether you're looking for a light spring dinner or a meal large enough to feed a crowd at a cookout, you can always count on customizable fish tacos.

Nicole McLaughlin, a.k.a. NicoleMcMom, is sharing her tips and tricks for making the best and easiest fish tacos using the ever-handy sheet pan. From which fish to use to the best toppings to have at your taco bar, follow this guide to create the most delicious homemade fish tacos you've ever had.

Sheet Pan Fish Tacos Credit: Allrecipes

Get the recipe: Easy Sheet Pan Fish Tacos

The Fish

You can really use any kind of white, flaky fish to make fish tacos. One of the most popular varieties, however, is mahi mahi. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, tilapia works great too.

One of the easiest things you can do to set yourself up for successful fish taco nights is buying frozen fish fillets on your next grocery run. That way, you'll always have fish at the ready for this quick and easy meal.

When cooking for a crowd, be sure to flake the cook fish into large chunks before serving (rather than offering as whole fillets). This will stretch just a few fish fillets to serve more people. For example, Nicole's sheet pan fish taco recipe serves up to six people with just four fish fillets.

The Tortillas

You can use either flour or corn tortillas for your tacos, just make sure you always heat them up first. Warming your tortillas will bring out their flavor and add another layer of delightful texture to your taco.

There are a few methods for heating tortillas. You can toast them in the oven for about 10 minutes, heat them in a skillet for 20 seconds on each side, or char them over the grill or stovetop until they have some blackened char marks.

The Toppings

The best part about fish tacos is that you can make them as simple or as complicated as you want. The fish itself will already be super flavorful, but you can always add some extra flavor-enhancing toppings, like cabbage slaw, crema, vegetables, or pico de gallo. Why not, right?

Crunch It Up

Soft-shelled, tender fish tacos could use a little crunch. You can achieve this by making a simple cabbage slaw with cabbage (either hand-chopped or from the bag), cilantro, jalapeños, red wine vinegar, lime juice, and olive oil. Or, skip the slaw and top your tacos with pickled onions or fresh jalapeño slices.

Sauce It Up

Adding a creamy sauce to your fish tacos can take the flavor to the next level. Try making Nicole's chipotle crema using just sour cream, chipotles in adobo, and salt. Or go even simpler by topping the tacos with sour cream or spicy mayo.

Dress It Up (Or Down)

The sky's the limit when it comes to fish taco toppings. You can dress them up by including more toppings like avocado, pico de gallo, black beans, or veggies. And, because it's a sheet pan meal, you can cook your veggies, like peppers and onions, directly on the pan with the fish.

Serve your fish tacos as a taco bar to give your family and friends the option to make their meal customizable. Each person can dress their tacos up or dress them down, however they like them best. Whether stuffed to the brim or kept somewhat plain, your fish tacos will always be a hit.

Are you craving fish tacos now? Try one our top-rated fish taco recipes or browse our entire collection of fish taco recipes.