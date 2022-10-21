Shaken coffee, and more specifically shaken espresso, isn't anything new—though we all probably associate it with the handful of Shaken Espresso concoctions on the Starbucks' menu. Starbucks released its first Shaken Espresso in 2021 and the coffee—which is espresso that's literally shaken with a sweetener to create a frothy, flavorful drink—has become increasingly popular ever since (especially on TikTok).

The hashtag "shaken espresso" has over 44 million views on TikTok, and it's filled with videos of people reacting to Starbucks' drink and trying to recreate it at home—plus creators putting their own twist on the coffee.

This may come as a shock, but Starbucks didn't invent the shaken espresso. The technique comes from the Italian shakerato, which is espresso and simple syrup shaken with ice in a cocktail shaker.

However, one TikTok user, chefreillymeehan, eliminated the need for a cocktail shaker by using something that we all inevitably end up with in our pantry: an empty peanut butter jar. Usually, we just clean out the dregs of the jar and recycle it—but why let those dregs go to waste?

Instead of tossing the jar, Meehan uses it to make a shaken peanut butter espresso. He combines freshly brewed espresso, oat milk, honey, and vanilla bean paste in the peanut butter jar, then shakes it to combine all the ingredients. This loosens the last bits of peanut butter and infuses its flavor into the coffee.

This recipe is a triple threat! It's save you money, switches up your morning coffee routine and reduces food waste (even if it's just a tiny amount!). So obviously we had to try it. We grabbed our Moka pot (because if it's good enough for the Italians it's good enough for us) and got to work.

How To Make Shaken Peanut Butter Espresso

This espresso drink is incredibly simple to make. Meehan doesn't include any measurements, but that's ok because a lot of the best coffee drinks are measured by taste.

We made a single serving of espresso in the Moka pot (you can make a single serving using your espresso machine or French press). Then added as much oat milk, honey, and vanilla extract to the peanut butter jar as we liked—you can also use brown sugar, agave, or maple syrup instead of honey and whatever milk you like best.

Just shake, pour over ice, and enjoy.

One thing we learned the hard way: make sure you let your espresso cool before pouring it into the jar. You don't want to melt the jar and risk releasing chemicals into your coffee.

The shaken peanut butter espresso was the perfect blend of sweet, bitter, and salty. It's not overpowered by the peanut butter at all.

However, if you don't like peanut butter—or have another jar of spread in your pantry—you can easily use this method for other jars, too. We tried it with cookie butter and it was heavenly. It'd also be delicious with Nutella, pumpkin butter, apple butter, or dulce de leche.

If you're using a sweet spread, like cookie butter or Nutella, you might want to go easy on the honey and vanilla extract to not oversweeten the coffee (unless that's how you like it).

We highly recommend this shaken espresso as a little treat when you're on your last bit of spread. Sure, it'd be just as easy to add a tablespoon of peanut butter to your coffee, but this is a great way to ensure you're not wasting even just a little bit of your fave spreads.