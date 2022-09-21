This Frozen Bread Hack Is Saving My Mornings for Back to School
The morning routine around my house is anything but relaxed. After making breakfast (which is usually a bowl of cereal most of the time), cleaning it up, and getting ready for work and school, there's barely any time left for making lunches. But everyone needs a lunch, so I needed a solution. Something that would make at least some of the lunch prep easier. Packing the veggie sticks and fruit ahead was easy enough, but the sandwich... It was the sandwich that was dragging me down. Luckily, I stumbled upon the perfect solution — a frozen bread hack.
The Frozen Bread Hack
This hack is as simple as it sounds, to save time, make your sandwiches on frozen bread. This trick makes sense. Freezing bread before making your sandwich means your bread slices can now perform as "mini coolers," keeping sandwiches cold. By the time lunch rolls around, the bread will be thawed, but chilled and ready to be enjoyed. You can also take it up a notch and freeze the entire sandwich, not just the bread. This means you can make a big batch of sandwiches that you can just grab from the freezer on your way out the door.
How to Make Sandwiches Using Frozen Bread
Ready to make up a batch? Here are the steps to ensure success:
Step 1: Freeze Bread
- The type of bread (or pita) you use is totally up to you. The only thing you must do is freeze it first. Freezing it makes it easier when it comes to building your sandwiches. We'll explain that in the "build your sandwich" step.
Step 2: Consider Your Ingredients
- Some ingredients (we're looking at you lettuce) don't do well in the freezer so remember those when you're building your sandwiches. Anything with a high moisture content or that's very delicate isn't a candidate for the frozen sandwich. So no tomatoes, leafy greens, radishes, pickles, or cucumbers. It's also best to avoid mayonnaise-based salad fillings in your sandwiches like tuna, chicken, and egg salad. Ingredients like nut butter, deli meats, cooked bacon, cheese, and even hummus will work in the freezer.
Step 3: Build Your Sandwich
- This step is the most important. An improperly built sandwich can lead to squishy, mushy sadness, so let's avoid that.
- First, spread a layer of nut butter, butter, or mayo on one side of both pieces of bread. This layer of fat acts as a barrier, preventing most of the moisture from your fillings from reaching the bread.
- Next, consider the type of sandwich you're making. If you're making nut butter and jelly, for example, add the swipe of jelly to one side, then cover with the other bread piece and you're good to go. If you're making a ham and cheese, turkey, or another type of meat-based sandwich, add your layer of meat next, a little bit for each bread slice, then add your condiments and other ingredients, so that they end up in the middle of your sandwich. Cheese can act as a good buffer for the bread as well. The goal is to keep the add-ins (like cooked veggies or onions, or the aforementioned hummus) away from the bread — remember, moisture plus frozen bread plus time equals a soggy sandwich.
Step 4: Wrap and Label
- You can use waxed paper or foil, or any-food safe container, to wrap your sandwiches. Always label them on the outside so that you and your family know what they are and don't forget the date they were made. We know how things can disappear and reappear in the freezer.
Step 5: Freeze Sandwiches or Put in Lunchboxes
- Congratulations! Your sandwiches are ready for the freezer, or even the lunchbox! If you're putting them in the freezer, place them somewhere they can be easily located to make it simple to grab and go. And keep an eye on the date — a good rule of thumb is to consume them within 3 months.