How to Make Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice
'Tis the season for pumpkin spice everything. But when I went to pick up some pumpkin pie spice recently I was surprised how expensive it was. Pumpkin pie spice is just a blend of spices you probably already have in the pantry so it's just as easy and a lot cheaper to make your own. Plus, if you've run out of pumpkin pie spice and need a substitute, you've likely got just what you need on hand already. I'll share two easy recipes for homemade pumpkin spice, plus ideas for how to use it.
What's in pumpkin spice?
This warm and aromatic spice blend is made of ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg. Some brands also include cloves and mace.
Why make it at home?
Making your own takes just a few minutes, saves money, and you probably have all the ingredients on hand. If you are in the middle of a recipe and realize you don't have pumpkin pie spice premixed in a jar -- no worries! Homemade pumpkin pie spice is the perfect substitute for store-bought pumpkin pie spice.
Another bonus is that with homemade pumpkin pie spice, you can make it to your own taste. You can add a little mace if that's your thing, or add some extra cloves. You can also omit one or two of the spices if you don't happen to like one of them. It's completely customizable!
How do I make homemade pumpkin pie spice?
Simply combine the ingredients and store in a jar with the rest of your spices. (You can even make up little jars, slap labels on them, and give them away as gifts for the cooks in your life.) Here are two pumpkin pie spice recipes to try:
1. Pumpkin Pie Spice I
If you're looking for a traditional recipe with ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg, this one is for you.
2. Pumpkin Spice
If you prefer your pumpkin spice with the addition of cloves you'll love this one.
What new recipes can I make with it?
Besides the obvious pumpkin pie, there are lots of ways to use this aromatic spice. Add it to cakes, desserts, and even breakfast granola to keep those fall vibes going all day long. Give these ideas a try:
Crunchy Pumpkin Pie Granola
Make every morning feel like a fall morning.
Pumpkin Cannoli
The Italian classic gets a seasonal makeover.
VIDEO: Pumpkin Cannoli
Carrot Cake with Bourbon Cheesecake Swirl
Add it to carrot cake to give it an extra lift.
Related: