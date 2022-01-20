How to Make the Easiest, Coziest Potato Soup Ever
It's the chenille blanket of soups.
Hearty, cozy, and creamy potato soup is everything you need for a winning weeknight meal. Our easy one-pot recipe is loaded with the familiar flavors of bacon, garlic, cheese, and of course — velvety potatoes cooked to perfection. Searching for a no-fail, family-friendly dish that hits the spot every time? Learn how to make homestyle potato soup that your family will request over and over.
Cut and Crumble
Begin the process by cooking a half-pound of bacon in a large pot or Dutch oven. After the bacon has been crisped, remove it and set it aside for crumbling. Leave 3-4 tablespoons of bacon grease in the pan to saute your onions, celery, and garlic. Cook on medium heat until the onions are translucent.
After your vegetables have softened, add a generous amount of butter to the mixture and combine thoroughly. Next, whisk in one-fourth cup of flour (this will help to thicken the soup) and cook gently until no clumps are visible.
Get the recipe: Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup
One-Pot Wonder
The last step before simmering is adding cubed, boiled potatoes and enough chicken stock to cover them completely. Check your soup at the 20-minute mark — you'll already have a soft and fragrant blend of flavors, but the best is yet to come.
If you prefer a chunkier, more rustic potato soup, you'll stop here before adding your heavy cream. If you like it on the silkier side, scoop out half of the soup mixture, puree it in your blender, then return the blended soup back into the pot.
Swirl in a cup of heavy cream before tasting and re-seasoning. Be as creative with your toppings as you'd like, though it's hard to beat the classic bacon, cheese, and chives trio. Each spoonful is a deliciously comforting taste of home that will keep this recipe in your rotation.