How To Make Orange Supremes
Check out Chef John's simple technique for making beautiful orange supremes for gorgeous salads and seafood dishes.
Orange supremes are perfect segments of orange that show none of the tough membranes or pithy white parts — just pure gorgeous orange goodness.
How to Make Orange Supremes
We're doing it here with navel oranges, but this technique will work just as well with any citrus, like grapefruits or tangerines.
Take the orange and slice off both ends — the stem end and the bottom end — cutting through all the white pith so you're seeing a good amount of bright orange.
Set the orange down so it's nice and flat on the cutting board. Taking a sharp knife, and starting at the top, simply slice along the curving contours of the orange, cutting away the rind and bitter white part (the pith), leaving the bright orange flesh.
When you're done and left with a juicy orange globe, you'll notice that there are thin lines of membranes separating the orange into sections. Once you've identified the membranes, the next step is to simply cut in between the membranes, cutting out the beautiful, pure orange segments, leaving behind the thin membranes. Repeat the process until you've removed all the pristine orange segments.
These segmented beauties are so amazing added to so many things. They'll make any salad extra special. And they are incredible with seafood, like these Seared Scallops with Jalapeno Vinaigrette.
Now then, this technique does take a little bit of practice to master. So don't get discouraged if the segments aren't perfect on your very first try. Grab a few more oranges, and try again. And be sure to watch Chef John's video above to get the hang of it. Worst case, you have a bunch of delicious orange slices to enjoy.