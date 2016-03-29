Say goodbye to overcooked and runny omelets because with our step-by-step guide, you'll create the perfect omelet every time! And, in addition to our guide, we have also included a few egg-ceptional omelet recipes and variations that are not only delicious but nutritious.

How to Make an Omelet That's Fluffy and Tender

Baby Spinach Omelet Baby Spinach Omelet | Photo by France C

How to Make an Omelet in a Pan:

Start with a stainless steel pan over medium heat. Use a couple of tablespoons of olive oil or butter -- clarified butter works best if you're really cranking the heat. The key, though, is to cook the eggs quickly but gently. If the omelet gets too browned, it can taste a little bitter.

How many eggs are in an omelet? Typically, you'll use 2 or 3 eggs for an omelet made in a pan on the stovetop. (See below for variations on this theme -- including a slow cooker omelet that calls for a dozen eggs!)

Add the beaten eggs to the pan. They will bubble and start to solidify. We're using all egg-whites in this demonstration, but the method works just the same with the yolks included.

Pour beaten egg winto hot pan and allow to set Photo by Dotdash Meredith

OK, here's the key. Tilt the pan, and with a spatula, lift up the omelet at the edge, allowing the raw egg to run underneath. This technique serves two purposes: One, the omelet cooks faster (without too much browning) when you run the raw egg off the top; two, it creates subtle layers of creamy fluffiness.

lifting side of omelet Photo by Dotdash Meredith

When the raw egg has run off the top, turn off the heat. The omelet will finish cooking in the hot pan as you add your filling ingredients. If you're adding shredded or grated cheese, add it now to make sure it melts. Or sprinkle it over the top when you're done.

Here are some classic fillings for your omelet:

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, ham

Avocado, tomatoes, red onions, feta

Sliced mushrooms, garlic, spinach, cream cheese

Bacon, chopped tomatoes, Swiss cheese

Smoked salmon, cream cheese

Pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes

Jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, salsa

adding ingredients to one side of omelet Photo by Dotdash Meredith

Fold the omelet like a taco or into thirds if you prefer. You don't need to flip the omelet. Just slide it out onto a plate and dig in!

folded over filled omelet Photo by Dotdash Meredith

VIDEO: How to Make a French Omelet

Some of Our Top-rated Omelet Recipes:

"This omelet is light, fluffy, and delicious," says jodi. "Perfect with tomatoes and chives fresh from the garden."

"So easy and nutritious, with protein and a handful of veggies," says Rosa. "This one keeps it simple but still tasty with hearty mushrooms and onions."

With this recipe, you'll beat the egg yolks with milk. And in a separate bowl, beat the egg whites. Then you'll fold them together. "The extra treatment of the eggs is worth the effort," says David. "Very fluffy."

Another great veggie omelet. "A carb-cutter's perfect start for the day," says HOLLYJUNE. "Tender baby spinach, Parmesan cheese, and a little nutmeg are cooked with eggs."

VIDEO: How to Make a Denver Omelet

What makes a Denver omelet a Denver omelet? Three ingredients: diced ham, onions, and green bell peppers. A Denver omelet also differs from the French omelet featured above in that the Denver omelet features a firmer texture and is caramelized. See how it's done:

Omelet Variations:

Hungry folks have, of course, hacked the classic omelet-making method, coming up with all sorts of creative variations. For example...

Combine all the ingredients in a coffee mug and blast in the microwave. This is the one for people who really, really dislike doing the dishes.

This recipe takes pizza for breakfast to its most logical conclusion.

It's omelet in cupcake form. The perfect grab-and-go breakfast for busy weekdays.

This ingenious roll-up baked omelet method let's you make six omelets at once.

Add everything to the slow cooker before you go to bed, and wake up to a wonderful omelet with ham and hash browns.

Mix eggs and toppings directly in a resealable freezer bag and cook in boiling water until set.

How do you make an egg white omelet? Spoiler alert: Just like a regular omelet. No yolkin' around.

Tortilla Espanola Photo by Alli Shircliff