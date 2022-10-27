Move Over Cocoa Bombs, Latte Bombs Are Here

Do you remember back in 2020 when hot cocoa bombs were everywhere? They were so popular that it was nearly impossible to get your hands on the molds.

However, now that everyone's molds have come in, cocoa bombs seem to have lost their spark — except during the holiday season when the kids are home or perhaps when you're searching for a last-minute gift idea.

So, as Sharpay Evans says, it's out with the old and in with the new. Goodbye cocoa bombs, hello latte bombs! Who says your morning cup of coffee has to be boring, anyway? We caffeine drinkers want some magic mocha explosions, too.

It's time to dust off the old cocoa bomb molds and repurpose them to make your new favorite fall and winter drink.

How to Make Latte Bombs

If you remember how to make cocoa bombs, then these latte bombs will be a breeze. Just replace the hot cocoa mix with your favorite instant coffee (flavored or non-flavored).

If you need a refresher, you can follow our Pumpkin-Spice Latte Bombs recipe.

Essentially, just melt your chocolate of choice then coat the molds with the chocolate using a spoon or basting brush. Allow the molds to chill and fill one half with the instant coffee mix. 'Glue' the molds together with melted chocolate and decorate how you please. When you're ready to use, simply drop the latte ball in a mug, top with hot water or hot coffee (for an extra caffeine kick), and watch your morning cup of joe turn into a science experiment.

Try Out These Latte Bomb Flavors

Of course, you can make a latte bomb with simple instant coffee and chocolate for a mocha drink. But why stop there? There's a latte bomb for every season!

As the aforementioned pumpkin spice latte bomb recipe suggests, add pumpkin pie spice to vanilla-flavored instant coffee and use white chocolate for a delicious PSL.

For another fall favorite, use a salted caramel-flavored coffee mix and milk or dark chocolate for a salted caramel mocha.

In the winter, add chopped candy canes to instant coffee mix and dark chocolate for a peppermint mocha.

Really, you could use any hot chocolate bomb recipe as a base and simply replace the cocoa mix with instant coffee to create new flavors of latte bombs. The possibilities are endless!