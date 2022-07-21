We Tried Jimmy Fallon's Summer Fruit Salad — Here's What You Need to Know

He said it was the best thing he's ever tasted. Try it for yourself to see if you agree.

Do you ever wonder what your favorite late-night talk show host does during the day? When Jimmy Fallon's not interviewing celebrities or playing outrageous games on The Tonight Show, he is making fruit salad with his daughters.

Fallon recently posted a TikTok showing him and his two "sous chefs" (his daughters Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 7) recreating chef Jacques Pépin's summer fruit salad. In the adorable video, Fallon, with help from his daughters, makes the blueberry, raspberry, pomegranate, and mint fruit salad.

He says it's "the best thing [he's] ever tasted in [his] life," so of course, we had to try it. Fallon doesn't give many real measurements in the video, so we recreated it based on taste and personal preference.

How to Make Jimmy Fallon's Fruit Salad

Jimmy Fallon Fruit Salad Credit: Bailey Fink

Ingredients

2 pints blueberries

½ pint raspberries

1 pomegranate, seeded

1 medium-sized lemon, juiced and zested

¼ to ½ cup sugar, to taste

Fresh mint leaves, to taste

Directions

Combine the blueberries, raspberries, and pomegranate seeds in a bowl. Stir in the zest of one lemon, lemon juice, sugar, and mint. Gently fold the fruit mixture until the sugar is completely dissolved. Taste the salad and add more sugar or mint leaves, if desired.

Fruit Salad Taste Test

Even though Fallon's video was a little chaotic — from accidentally buying sugar packets instead of a box of sugar to the phone loudly ringing in the middle of the recipe — the fruit salad is actually super easy to make. The hardest part of the whole recipe was removing the pomegranate seeds from the skin — but that problem can easily be solved if you buy a package of pomegranate seeds (usually found near the cut fruit in the produce section of the store, or in the frozen fruit section).

Because the only true measurement given is for the amount of sugar, this fruit salad is all about personal preference. We love raspberries, so we added another ½ pint to get a better fruit ratio — and even then we would have liked more. Depending on how much lemon juice you get out of your lemon (and how sour your fruit is), you might need to add more sugar. We used ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon and it was the perfect amount to cut the lemon juice.

Fallon ate the fruit salad straight away (and so did we), but letting it sit overnight allowed for the fruit to really soak in the lemon juice and sugar. We tried it again the next morning and the fruit was extra juicy and flavorful thanks to the maceration.