Here's How To Make the Viral Tunacado Sandwich At Home It's even better than the original! By Nea Arentzen Published on December 23, 2022

If you have any social media at all (yes, that includes all you Facebook people too), your feed has most likely been flooded with the infamous Joe & The Juice Tunacado sandwich. But if you did manage to miss it, don't worry, we'll catch you up to speed! What Is The Tunacado? Joe & The Juice has been around for a long time and has primarily been known for its, well, juices. However, recently, one of its sandwiches, the Tunacado, went viral. It's a generous scoop of "tuna mousse" layered with pesto oil and thinly sliced tomato and avocado sandwiched between two pieces of flatbread. It's delicious, it's filling, and it's a great on-the-go lunch. I see why it's gained so much popularity as of late, and I wouldn't be surprised if Joe & The Juice has had more customers order this sandwich than any of their juices. How to Make A Homemade Joe & The Juice Tunacado Unless you live close to a big city, it's not easy to get your hands on this now-famous sandwich, so I recreated it so you can make it at home. To make life a little easier, I omitted the pesto oil recipe and used my favorite store-bought pesto instead. The original sandwich is also made with very thin flatbreads, but I chose to use whole wheat sourdough instead. I love the way sourdough tastes, and I felt it made for a much more filling and delicious sandwich. With that being said, you can really use whichever bread you prefer. Ingredients 1 5-oz. can tuna1/4 cup mayonnaise1/4 lemon, juiced1 tbsp. chopped fresh dill1 green onion, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to tasteWhole-wheat sourdough bread1/2 avocado, thinly sliced1 plum tomato, thinly sliced Pesto Instructions Combine the tuna, mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill, green onion, salt, and pepper in abowl. Mash until all ingredients are well combined, the tuna is in very small pieces, andthe mixture is fluffy (alternatively, pulse in a mixer if you want it to be more mousse-like).Refrigerate until chilled, about 10 minutes.Meanwhile, toast the bread until golden brown and crispy.Spread pesto on one side of each piece of bread. Top one slice with thinly sliced avocado. Top the other slice with the chilled tuna mixture, then place sliced tomato over top. Sandwichthe two slices together. Partially wrap in parchment paper, if desired.