Here's How To Make the Viral Tunacado Sandwich At Home

If you have any social media at all (yes, that includes all you Facebook people too), your feed has most likely been flooded with the infamous Joe & The Juice Tunacado sandwich. But if you did manage to miss it, don't worry, we'll catch you up to speed!

What Is The Tunacado?

Joe & The Juice has been around for a long time and has primarily been known for its, well, juices. However, recently, one of its sandwiches, the Tunacado, went viral. It's a generous scoop of "tuna mousse" layered with pesto oil and thinly sliced tomato and avocado sandwiched between two pieces of flatbread. It's delicious, it's filling, and it's a great on-the-go lunch. I see why it's gained so much popularity as of late, and I wouldn't be surprised if Joe & The Juice has had more customers order this sandwich than any of their juices.

How to Make A Homemade Joe & The Juice Tunacado

Unless you live close to a big city, it's not easy to get your hands on this now-famous sandwich, so I recreated it so you can make it at home.

To make life a little easier, I omitted the pesto oil recipe and used my favorite store-bought pesto instead. The original sandwich is also made with very thin flatbreads, but I chose to use whole wheat sourdough instead. I love the way sourdough tastes, and I felt it made for a much more filling and delicious sandwich. With that being said, you can really use whichever bread you prefer.

Ingredients

1 5-oz. can tuna

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp. chopped fresh dill

1 green onion, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Whole-wheat sourdough bread

1/2 avocado, thinly sliced

1 plum tomato, thinly sliced

Pesto

Instructions