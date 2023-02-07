This Simple Step Will Make Your Cocoa Powder Taste Surprisingly Richer

Professional pastry chefs have a laundry list of tricks up their sleeves. They know how to enhance flavors, improve textures, and fine-tune their desserts with nothing more than clever techniques. One of these tricks, blooming cocoa powder, is a simple way to amp up the flavor of cocoa powder and embolden its aroma without having to add any additional ingredients. It's a clever move that makes brownies sing, chocolate cakes shine, and cookies more chocolatey than you could ever imagine. Here's what you need to know.

What Does Blooming Cocoa Powder Mean?

Blooming cocoa powder is the process of adding a hot liquid or fat to cocoa powder before adding it to your recipe. This can be melted butter, coffee, milk, water, or any other liquid that goes into your recipe. Similar to how savory spices are often heated in butter or oil to help release their flavors, this additional blooming step helps the cocoa powder come alive and release its full flavor potential. What this means for your baked goods is bolder, richer, more intense chocolate flavor. Suddenly brownies made with cocoa powder taste like those made with real chocolate. Basic chocolate cakes taste as sumptuous as devil's food cakes. It's a baking miracle and it couldn't be easier to do.

The easiest way to bloom cocoa powder is to use liquid that already goes into your recipe, heating it up until it's warm but not boiling, adding it to your cocoa powder, and letting it sit for a few minutes. Then, just add the bloomed cocoa powder mixture at whichever step you would have normally added the liquid.

Which Recipes Benefit from Blooming Cocoa Powder?

Any recipe that calls for enough liquid (or melted butter) for you to easily bloom your cocoa powder with is fair game; recipes that don't call for a liquid (or not enough of it) are better left unbloomed. Recipes that call for melted butter are also great candidates for blooming cocoa powder, but it's better to skip the blooming process in recipes that call for cold or room temperature butter.

Flavor-wise, blooming cocoa powder is especially useful in recipes that put chocolate in the forefront: brownies, chocolate cakes, or fudgy chocolate-laden cookies. These recipes are prime examples of instances where blooming cocoa powder can easily elevate their flavor without additional ingredients. Here are two recipes to start with that would be great candidates for blooming cocoa powder and how to do it:

Quik and Easy Brownies | Photo by Mariana. Mariana

Quick and Easy Brownies: Start by mixing your warm melted butter and cocoa powder in your mixing bowl. Let that bloom for a few minutes, then add all of the remaining ingredients and bake as written in the recipe.

Easy Recipe for Flourless Chocolate Cake (Super Fudgy!). DotDash Meredith