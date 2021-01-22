Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In six easy steps you can make hollow chocolate eggs to fill with your favorite Easter treats.

Follow these easy steps to see how to make chocolate Easter eggs using egg molds. You can keep them hollow or have some fun with loads of different fillings — anything from chocolate fudge to marshmallow Peeps to jelly beans.

How to Make Chocolate Eggs

First, gather your ingredients and supplies. You'll need the following to make your hollow chocolate Easter eggs:

1 lb good quality dark or milk chocolate

Egg molds

Double boiler or microwave

Candy thermometer

Pastry brush and spatula

chocolate being melted in a double boiler Melt the chocolate in a double boiler | Credit: Allrecipes

Step 1: Melt the chocolate

Melt 3/4 of the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave. If using chocolate bars, chop the chocolate first to make melting easier.

Candy thermometer in a bowl of melted chocolate Temper the chocolate using a candy thermometer | Credit: Allrecipes

Step 2: Temper the chocolate

Using a candy thermometer, remove the chocolate from the heat once it reaches 118 degrees F for dark chocolate or 113 degrees F for milk chocolate. Stir in the remaining still-solid chocolate and keep stirring until smooth. When the chocolate reaches 90 degrees F for dark chocolate or 86 degrees F for milk chocolate, it's ready to use.

Egg molds being brushed with melted dark chocolate Brush the egg molds with melted chocolate | Credit: Allrecipes

Step 3: Brush and chill

Once your chocolate is tempered, it's time to get brushing! Using a pastry brush, paint egg molds with chocolate until fully and evenly covered. Chill for 10 minutes in the refrigerator. Brush again with chocolate, then chill again for 10 minutes. Finally, brush a third time and chill for a final 10 minutes.

egg mold with white chocolate drizzled over top Drizzle white chocolate first to create a marbled egg effect | Credit: Allrecipes

You can also get creative and create a marbled effect by first drizzling the egg mold with melted white chocolate. If you try this, don't worry about tempering the white chocolate; just melt it in a double boiler until smooth. Chill for 10 minutes, then continue brushing and chilling with dark or milk chocolate as described above.

Trimming the chocolate egg halves with a knife to remove rough edges Trim any rough edges from the edges | Credit: Allrecipes

Step 4: Unmold and trim

Carefully unmold your eggs after chilling. Take a sharp knife and clean up the edges, gently scraping away any stray bits of chocolate. If you want to prevent finger marks on your chocolate egg, you can wear gloves when handling.

Brushing edges of chocolate egg halves with melted chocolate Brush the edges of each half with melted chocolate | Credit: Allrecipes

Step 5: Brush edges with chocolate

Using leftover melted chocolate, brush the edges with melted chocolate to act as glue, sealing both halves together. If you want to fill your hollow chocolate eggs with anything, now's the time to do it! When it comes to filling options, the sky's the limit -- you can add anything from mini chocolate eggs or jelly beans to trail mix or homemade chocolate truffles.

Two halves of a chocolate egg joined together Glue the egg halves together | Credit: Allrecipes

Step 6: Seal and set

Bring the two halves together and gently press to seal. Carefully set back in the mold and chill for 10 to 15 minutes, or until set.

Your chocolate Easter egg is now ready! You can wrap large individual eggs in clear cellophane wrap, tied with a pretty pastel bow. If you've made smaller eggs, you can decorate a real cardboard egg carton and place the chocolate eggs inside for an irresistibly cute Easter gift.

Troubleshooting and Tips

My chocolate looks dull

This is because your chocolate is not tempered. While tempering the chocolate is optional, it creates a more professional, shiny-looking finish and prevents the chocolate from blooming — that is, chocolate that has a dull, grayish look.

My chocolate breaks when unmolding

Rather than unmolding the chocolate eggs as you would ice from an ice tray, place your mold upside-down over a tea towel (for a soft surface) and gently tap to unmold. Also, be sure you've sufficiently chilled your chocolate. Finally, tempered chocolate is less likely to break than chocolate that isn't tempered.

Do I have to grease the egg molds?

No, you do not have to grease your egg molds before brushing with chocolate. This is true whether your molds are silicone or plastic.

My chocolate is grainy

When chocolate becomes grainy, this means it has seized. This happens when water or moisture is introduced to the melted chocolate, which is why you need to keep your bowl of chocolate dry. Our guide on how to melt chocolate can help you keep your chocolate smooth as silk!

