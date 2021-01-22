How to Make Chocolate Eggs
Follow these easy steps to see how to make chocolate Easter eggs using egg molds. You can keep them hollow or have some fun with loads of different fillings — anything from chocolate fudge to marshmallow Peeps to jelly beans.
How to Make Chocolate Eggs
First, gather your ingredients and supplies. You'll need the following to make your hollow chocolate Easter eggs:
- 1 lb good quality dark or milk chocolate
- Egg molds
- Double boiler or microwave
- Candy thermometer
- Pastry brush and spatula
Step 1: Melt the chocolate
Melt 3/4 of the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave. If using chocolate bars, chop the chocolate first to make melting easier.
Related: How to Melt Chocolate
Step 2: Temper the chocolate
Using a candy thermometer, remove the chocolate from the heat once it reaches 118 degrees F for dark chocolate or 113 degrees F for milk chocolate. Stir in the remaining still-solid chocolate and keep stirring until smooth. When the chocolate reaches 90 degrees F for dark chocolate or 86 degrees F for milk chocolate, it's ready to use.
Related: How to Temper Chocolate
Step 3: Brush and chill
Once your chocolate is tempered, it's time to get brushing! Using a pastry brush, paint egg molds with chocolate until fully and evenly covered. Chill for 10 minutes in the refrigerator. Brush again with chocolate, then chill again for 10 minutes. Finally, brush a third time and chill for a final 10 minutes.
You can also get creative and create a marbled effect by first drizzling the egg mold with melted white chocolate. If you try this, don't worry about tempering the white chocolate; just melt it in a double boiler until smooth. Chill for 10 minutes, then continue brushing and chilling with dark or milk chocolate as described above.
Step 4: Unmold and trim
Carefully unmold your eggs after chilling. Take a sharp knife and clean up the edges, gently scraping away any stray bits of chocolate. If you want to prevent finger marks on your chocolate egg, you can wear gloves when handling.
Step 5: Brush edges with chocolate
Using leftover melted chocolate, brush the edges with melted chocolate to act as glue, sealing both halves together. If you want to fill your hollow chocolate eggs with anything, now's the time to do it! When it comes to filling options, the sky's the limit -- you can add anything from mini chocolate eggs or jelly beans to trail mix or homemade chocolate truffles.
Step 6: Seal and set
Bring the two halves together and gently press to seal. Carefully set back in the mold and chill for 10 to 15 minutes, or until set.
Your chocolate Easter egg is now ready! You can wrap large individual eggs in clear cellophane wrap, tied with a pretty pastel bow. If you've made smaller eggs, you can decorate a real cardboard egg carton and place the chocolate eggs inside for an irresistibly cute Easter gift.
Troubleshooting and Tips
My chocolate looks dull
This is because your chocolate is not tempered. While tempering the chocolate is optional, it creates a more professional, shiny-looking finish and prevents the chocolate from blooming — that is, chocolate that has a dull, grayish look.
My chocolate breaks when unmolding
Rather than unmolding the chocolate eggs as you would ice from an ice tray, place your mold upside-down over a tea towel (for a soft surface) and gently tap to unmold. Also, be sure you've sufficiently chilled your chocolate. Finally, tempered chocolate is less likely to break than chocolate that isn't tempered.
Do I have to grease the egg molds?
No, you do not have to grease your egg molds before brushing with chocolate. This is true whether your molds are silicone or plastic.
My chocolate is grainy
When chocolate becomes grainy, this means it has seized. This happens when water or moisture is introduced to the melted chocolate, which is why you need to keep your bowl of chocolate dry. Our guide on how to melt chocolate can help you keep your chocolate smooth as silk!
More Inspiration
Watch all of these steps in motion in our video on how to make marbled chocolate eggs. Also check out these recipe collections for more Easter treat ideas: