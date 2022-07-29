Long Live the Choco Taco: Here's How to Make Them at Home

It's easier than you'd think and so, so worth it.

Klondike Choco Tacos lined up in diagonal rows. One of the chocolate dipped waffle cone tacos has a bite taken out exposing the chocolate-swirl vanilla ice cream underneath.

Running down the street chasing after the ice cream truck is peak nostalgia. And chances are, if you weren't a SpongeBob kid, you were a Chaco Taco kid. Either way, it was always worth the sprint and spare scrunched up dollars in the end.

As well all know, the day has come that Klondike has sadly decided to discontinue its widely beloved Chaco Taco. An ice cream truck staple that was — yes, a waffle cone shaped like a taco —filled with vanilla fudge-swirl ice cream dipped in a delicate yet crunchy, peanut, chocolate hard shell.

It seems wild that a company would choose to let go of something so popular after having it on the market for nearly 40 years, but they've done so in hopes of making space for some of their other (also very delicious) products. Although the Chaco Taco is a true classic, Klondike did experience a growth in demand for their other items over the past few years such as the "Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, the signature Bar available nationwide".

With that being said, Klondike states "they'll be trying to bring Choco Tacos back to ice cream trucks" in the upcoming years. So in somewhat good news, maybe you haven't had your last one after all?

In the meantime, we thought we'd show you how to make Choco Tacos from from the comfort of your own kitchen that taste just as good, if not better. Plus, who doesn't love a fun baking project. We know we do!

How to Make Choco Tacos

(Adapted from user Sasha Harlow's Waffle Cone recipe and user Fervent Frugal Foodie's Instant Chocolate Hard Shell recipes have been adjusted from their original recipes.)

Ingredients

½ cup butter

½ cup packed dark brown sugar

½ cup egg whites

1-½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. salt, plus a pinch

½ cup plus ⅛ cup flour

¼ cup water

Vanilla fudge swirl ice cream

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

⅓ cup coconut oil

½ cup chopped unsalted peanuts

Instructions