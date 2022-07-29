Long Live the Choco Taco: Here's How to Make Them at Home
Running down the street chasing after the ice cream truck is peak nostalgia. And chances are, if you weren't a SpongeBob kid, you were a Chaco Taco kid. Either way, it was always worth the sprint and spare scrunched up dollars in the end.
As well all know, the day has come that Klondike has sadly decided to discontinue its widely beloved Chaco Taco. An ice cream truck staple that was — yes, a waffle cone shaped like a taco —filled with vanilla fudge-swirl ice cream dipped in a delicate yet crunchy, peanut, chocolate hard shell.
It seems wild that a company would choose to let go of something so popular after having it on the market for nearly 40 years, but they've done so in hopes of making space for some of their other (also very delicious) products. Although the Chaco Taco is a true classic, Klondike did experience a growth in demand for their other items over the past few years such as the "Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, the signature Bar available nationwide".
With that being said, Klondike states "they'll be trying to bring Choco Tacos back to ice cream trucks" in the upcoming years. So in somewhat good news, maybe you haven't had your last one after all?
In the meantime, we thought we'd show you how to make Choco Tacos from from the comfort of your own kitchen that taste just as good, if not better. Plus, who doesn't love a fun baking project. We know we do!
How to Make Choco Tacos
(Adapted from user Sasha Harlow's Waffle Cone recipe and user Fervent Frugal Foodie's Instant Chocolate Hard Shell recipes have been adjusted from their original recipes.)
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup packed dark brown sugar
- ½ cup egg whites
- 1-½ tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. salt, plus a pinch
- ½ cup plus ⅛ cup flour
- ¼ cup water
- Vanilla fudge swirl ice cream
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- ⅓ cup coconut oil
- ½ cup chopped unsalted peanuts
Instructions
- Stand a thin hard cover book up straight with the hard edge facing upwards. Drape a sheet of parchment across the book (this is what you will use to shape the shells). Line a plate with parchment paper.
- Heat butter in a small saucepan over medium-low until melted, 2–3 minutes. Transfer the melted butter to a bowl, then whisk in brown sugar, egg whites, vanilla to taste, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Add flour and water. Whisk until the batter is smooth and no clumps remain.
- Heat a non-stick skillet over medium. Pour about 1 tablespoon batter into the pan; spread into a thin layer with a spoon. Cook until browned on the bottom and bubbles begin to form on top, 1-2 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on other side, 1–2 minutes more. Remove from pan and immediately drape over parchment-lined book, pressing to help form that taco shell shape. Transfer to a parchment-lined plate and repeat with remaining batter. Let cool completely before filling. Alternatively, preheat a waffle cone maker according to manufacturer's instructions. Pour batter into the preheated waffle maker and cook according to instructions. Remove from pan and immediately drape across the parchment-lined book. Let cool completely before filling.
- Remove ice cream from the freezer and let soften for about 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave in 30-second intervals, mixing well between each, until mixture is melted and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in chopped peanuts.
- Carefully fill the taco shells with the ice cream, pressing down gently to evenly distribute the ice cream to the edges. Repeat with the remaining taco shells. Place back on the parchment-lined plate.
- Dip the top of each ice cream taco in the peanut-chocolate mixture to completely coat the exposed ice cream. Return to the parchment-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining tacos until all are dipped. Once chocolate has hardened, carefully place Choco Tacos in a sealable container or bag and return to freezer.