Bethenny Frankel Wants This Salad To Have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — So We Tried It

Bethenny Frankel is great at creating three things: Skinnygirl products, hilarious reality television on The Real Housewives of New York, and delicious salads. In fact, she's so confident in this five-minute summer salad, that she has proclaimed it "The Bethenny Salad."

"I want my own signature salad. I want a famous salad," she said in a recent TikTok. "I want my salad to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That's my goal for the summer. And it's so easy, everybody can do it."

Frankel's summer salad only requires six ingredients that are widely available during the summer — you probably already have some of them on hand. Her TikTok brought in thousands of views, and the salad has already been recreated by numerous TikTok users. So, we had to try it too.

Fair warning, she didn't give any measurements in her video, so we just eyeballed everything to make a single salad serving.

How to Make Bethenny Frankel's Summer Salad

Bethenny Frankel Summer Salad Credit: Bailey Fink

Ingredients

Red leaf lettuce

Cucumber, peeled and sliced

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Fresh raw corn kernels

Feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and pepper

Red pepper flakes

Italian dressing

Directions

Combine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, corn, and cheese in a bowl. Top with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and Italian dressing and toss to coat.

The Bethenny Salad Taste Test

Any salad recipe that doesn't require tons of ingredients or chopping is a winner in our book. Frankel's salad is so easy to throw together with its simple, fresh ingredients.

Frankel used her own brand's dressing — Skinnygirl Italian salad dressing. We had trouble finding it, but any bottled Italian dressing (or even homemade) will work too.

We actually recommend using your favorite Italian dressing instead of the fat-free, sugar-free Skinnygirl version. Not only does standard Italian dressing taste better, you also need a little fat to help absorb the fat-soluble vitamins from all those veggies in your salad.

Salad dressing aside, the fresh flavors from the tomatoes and cucumbers coupled with the lightly sweet corn and salty feta cheese made this salad exceptionally delicious. And if you're a spicy food lover, that healthy sprinkle of red pepper flakes really takes the flavor over the top.