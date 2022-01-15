How to Make Unbelievably Good Homestyle Beef Stroganoff
You're only 30 minutes away from this classic combination of tender, saucy beef and buttery egg noodles.
Beef stroganoff is the epitome of deliciously rich comfort food that goes easy on your wallet. Learn how to make this classic dish in under 30 minutes for a hearty, wholesome dinner packed with mouthwatering flavors. You'll never reach for the boxed stuff again.
Beefed Up
While some versions of beef stroganoff call for top cuts like tenderloin and ribeye, top sirloin makes an excellent compromise between quality and budget. Ask your butcher to slice the sirloin into thin pieces, or do it yourself at home. Ground beef also makes a suitable substitution — it's a kid-friendly shortcut that also creates great flavor.
Generously season your meat with salt, pepper, and garlic powder before browning it in a preheated skillet. Cook the beef in two batches if working with a smaller pan — this helps avoid crowding and allows the meat to develop color without steaming.
The Master Pan
After you've browned your meat and removed it from the pan, saute sliced mushrooms and onions in butter. The liquid from the vegetables will help release the rich bits of flavor stuck to the bottom of the pan. Once the veggies are tender, sprinkle flour over them as a thickening aid.
Add tomato paste, beef broth, Dijon mustard, and salt to the mixture, then begin to simmer (now's the time to begin cooking your egg noodles in a separate pot). Adjust the consistency of your stroganoff by adding more broth before reintroducing the seared beef back into the pan along with a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce.
The last step is adding sour cream for a tangy, velvety touch. Make sure to stir quickly and avoid an overly hot pan — the cream will curdle if the stroganoff comes to a boil. Butter your noodles before plating, then ladle the decadently beefy sauce on top. A sprinkle of parsley adds a pop of color to the finished product for a perfectly comforting bite the whole family will love.