How to Make Cheesy Baked Ziti

Baked ziti is hearty comfort food in a casserole dish. It's cheesy, meaty, and the right amount of saucy for a dish that the entire family will love. While sometimes it may seem easier to just grab a pre-made baked ziti from the grocery store, we're here to tell you to put that cold pasta dish down! You'll be missing out on all of the wholesome goodness that homemade baked ziti has to offer — and the homemade version is actually easy to make.

Luckily for us, Nicole McLaughlin, a.k.a. NicoleMcMom, loves sharing her Italian-American heritage with the Allrecipes community. And this week, she's cluing us in on her beloved recipe for cheesy baked ziti. Follow this step-by-step guide to create the ultimate pasta dish perfect for all occasions.

The Sauce

The great news is that the dish doesn't have to be entirely "homemade." In fact, Nicole uses a store-bought pasta sauce, but beefs it up with onions, garlic, ground beef, ground sausage, crushed red pepper, salt, and pepper. Using your favorite store-bought marinara sauce will shorten your cooking time — and truthfully, no one will be able to tell after you add the fresh ingredients.

Because you're only using ¾ of a package of both the ground beef and ground sausage, you can freeze them together in a freezer storage bag so that they're ready for the next time you're craving baked ziti, meatballs, or meatloaf.

The Pasta

Of course, given the name, you should use ziti noodles for this dish. But you could also use penne or a rigatoni if that's all you have on hand — no need to make a special trip to the store for pasta!

Be sure to follow Nicole's cardinal rule and salt your pasta water; she says it should taste like the ocean in this TikTok. And never put oil in your pasta water because doing so will cause the sauce to slide right off when added to your noodles.

Cook your pasta until just before al dente — check the package's instructions to gauge how long — because the pasta will continue to cook in the oven.

The Cheese

The cheesy layers of baked ziti are very important. Nicole alternates between two cheese mixtures. The first is a creamy ricotta, Parmesan, egg, parsley, and basil mixture. The other is simply shredded mozzarella cheese.

The Assembly

Grab your trusty 9x13-inch baking dish and get ready to layer this tasty meaty, cheesy dish. Start with ½ cup of sauce on the bottom of the dish, then coat the pasta in an additional 2 cups of sauce. Next, add a layer of sauced pasta, a layer of ricotta and mozzarella, then the rest of the pasta, sauce, and mozzarella cheese. (You can go ahead and sprinkle some more grated Parmesan on top, because we want it to be extra-cheesy).

One of the best parts about this dish is that it can be made ahead of time. You can assemble the entire baked ziti and then freeze it or refrigerate it for a few days before you're ready to bake it.

When you're ready to bake, pop it in a 375℉ oven and cook until it's golden-brown and bubbly.