Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When fresh apples hit the market, we go into a fritter frenzy. Yes, apple fritters are the fluffy, fruit-filled food that make us fall so hard for autumn. They're amazing breakfast treats with coffee, and a spectacular dessert with vanilla ice cream!

To help you make the best apple fritters this year, here are four methods for making apple fritters at home. Plus, we've assembled recipes and top tips from a crack squad of Allrecipes cooks.

How to Make Apple Fritters 4 Ways

How to Make Fried Apple Fritters

This basic fritter batter is seasoned very simply, with sugar. It lets the apples do the talking. Several reviewers added a little vanilla extract to the batter; others, a touch of cinnamon.

Ingredients:

1 quart vegetable oil for deep-frying

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

⅔ cup milk

2 large eggs eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 cups apples - peeled, cored and chopped

1 cup cinnamon sugar

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a deep-fryer ($114; Amazon) or electric skillet ($50; Amazon) to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Pour in the milk, eggs and oil and stir until well blended. Mix in apples until they are evenly distributed. Drop spoonfuls of the batter (try using a measuring scoop to make this easier) into the hot oil and fry until golden on both sides, about 5 minutes depending on the size. Fry in smaller batches so they are not crowded. Remove from the hot oil using a slotted spoon and drain briefly on paper towels. Toss with cinnamon sugar while still warm.

Top Tips From the Allrecipes Community

Fry your fritters in small batches to keep the oil temperature at 375 degrees F. If the oil temperature drops too low, the batter acts like a sponge, soaking up excess oil. On the other hand, if the oil is too hot, you'll be tricked into thinking the inside is done when the outside is brown -- but if the outside cooks too fast, the inside can still be a gooey mess. Keep the oil at a steady 375 for light, fluffy, golden brown fritters.

"To keep fritters from popping up in the oil too much, and coming out too thick, use 2 spoons as you are dropping them in and spread the dough out with the spoons." -- Candi

If you like flatter versions of apple fritters, "try piping the batter into the oil to try to get it flatter." — sobachatina

"The thing to remember with apple fritters is that you're not making a 'dough' but rather a batter, like pancake batter. The perfect apple fritter should be fairly flat and crispy on the outside but light and fluffy on the inside. Fiddle around with the amount of liquid to get the consistency you prefer." -- Lori

"I use a cast iron skillet and a candy thermometer ($10; Amazon) to keep the oil in range because I didn't have an electric skillet and that worked just fine!" -- svaninwegen

"Top it with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup drizzled on top, it tastes just like the sundae waffles from Six Flags." -- Mia Weaver

How to Make Apple Fritter Rings

This recipe adds a little ground nutmeg to the basic batter. The apples are fried in rings -- but many reviewers had success chopping the apples and mixing them into the batter. Titch, the recipe submitter, recommends trying this recipe with peaches, too.

Apple fritter rings with powdered sugar on white platter Pictured: Apple Fritters I | Credit: afshankhan

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup white sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs eggs

1 cup milk

2 quarts oil for deep frying

4 large apples, peeled and cored

½ cup confectioners' sugar for dusting

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, nutmeg and salt. In a separate bowl, beat together eggs and milk. Stir milk mixture into flour mixture until smooth. Heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) in a deep fryer or heavy bottomed deep pot or skillet. Slice apples into 1/2 inch rings. Dip apple slices in batter and fry, a few at a time, turning once, until golden. Drain on paper towels and dust with confectioners' sugar.

Top Tips From the Allrecipes Community

"I added cinnamon to the batter & diced the apples. I put the diced apples in the microwave for 4 minutes to soften them up a bit, then added the cooked down apples & liquid to the batter. It was a perfect consistency." -- JEANNELYNN

"Wonderful! I attempted to cut into rings, but they fell apart. So I chopped the apples into tiny pieces, mixed into the batter and dropped into the oil. Came out like a little doughnut." -- MANDY

"My family LOVED these! Not sure how they lasted past the first day, but these were even better the day after. Sprinkled them with confectioners sugar mixed with cinnamon." -- The Anti Chef

How to Make No-Fry Apple Fritters in the Oven

Bake these shortcut fritters in the oven. The recipe calls for refrigerated buttermilk biscuits cut into chunks and mixed with chopped apples, pecans, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and sugar. The submitter, Born to Cook, says: "Just like the deep-fried fritters without all the extra grease. They are so easy you won't believe it!"

No Fry Apple Fritters Pictured: No Fry Apple Fritters | Credit: HungryHippo2

Ingredients:

½ cup white sugar

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 (10 ounce) can refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, separated and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 apple, peeled and chopped

½ cup chopped pecans

½ cup butter, melted

¾ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix white sugar and cinnamon together in a large resealable bag; add biscuits and seal. Shake bag until biscuits are coated in cinnamon-sugar. Arrange half the apples and half the pecans in a round formation in an 8x8-inch pan; top with half the coated biscuits. Arrange half the remaining apples and pecans in a second layer and top with coated biscuits. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; dissolve brown sugar and vanilla extract in the melted butter. Pour butter-sugar mixture over biscuit mixture. Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are cooked through, about 35 minutes. Cool fritters in pan for 10 minutes before serving.

Top Tips From the Allrecipes Community

"Perfect with morning coffee. I baked it in a round ceramic dish that was buttered to keep the round shape. Take extra care in removing the cake from the pan as mine was prone to fall apart." -- Deb C

"Perfect for a special day. I made mine with homemade baking powder biscuits. I didn't bother to cut them up, I just pulled the dough apart into rough clumps before I put them into the sugar and cinnamon mix." -- briblee

How to Make Apple Fritters in the Air Fryer

Get the crispy bite of an apple fritter without all the oil. Recipe creator thedailygourmet says, "These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired."

Air Fryer Apple Fritters Photo by thedailygourmet | Credit: thedailygourmet

Ingredients for Fritters:

1 serving cooking spray

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup milk

1 egg

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 pinch salt

2 tablespoons white sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 apple - peeled, cored, and chopped

Ingredients for Glaze:

½ cup confectioners' sugar

1 tablespoon milk

½ teaspoon caramel extract (such as Watkins™)

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a parchment paper round into the bottom of the air fryer. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Mix flour, 1/4 cup sugar, milk, egg, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Stir until combined. Mix 2 tablespoons sugar with cinnamon in another bowl and sprinkle over apples until coated. Mix apples into the flour mixture until combined. Drop fritters using a cookie scoop onto the bottom of the air fryer basket. Air-fry in the preheated fryer for 5 minutes. Flip fritters and cook until golden, about 5 minutes more. Meanwhile, mix confectioners' sugar, milk, caramel extract, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Transfer fritters to a cooling rack and drizzle with glaze.

Top Tips From the Allrecipes Community

"I added a little more milk because the dough was too stiff and used less sugar. I will make it again." -- Andrea Hamilton

BONUS TIP: To keep chopped apples from browning, add them to a large bowl of cold water with a little fresh lemon juice squeezed over. The apples will bob to the surface. If you like, lay a sheet of plastic wrap over the surface of the water, flattening the wrap down flush with the water/apples. This will keep apple-browning oxygen off the apples.