First, it was cleaning the filter, then it was where to put detergent pods, and what detergent even belongs in there; it's not an exaggeration when I say TikTok taught me everything I know about my dishwasher.

Perhaps it's the format of the videos that makes the information so digestible, perhaps it's the fact that I think my landlord would laugh in my face if I asked to see our dishwasher's manual. Either way, I've come to the conclusion that the video-sharing app is behind pretty much everything I know about using, cleaning, and maintaining my appliance, and I'm not mad about it.

The latest in a string of enlightening, educational tips was a video about the right way to load a dishwasher. Now, this is a heated subject. Seemingly every couple/family/roommate I know has had at least one argument about the right way to load a dishwasher because everyone has their right way, but this video isn't about opinions. Rather than arguing over the merit of aesthetic loading choices, this video covers the way to load a dishwasher so that it can run its best and most efficient cleaning cycles. And it's from none other than our resident favorite TikTok grandma, of course.

How to Load the Dishwasher the "Right" Way

The video from @brunchwithbabs, aka "everyone's grandmother" on TikTok, is a compilation of tips I had seen all over the internet and in the app itself, but wrapped up into one neat, concise package. Now Babs covers a lot in this video, so let's break it down into parts.

To Rinse or Not to Rinse?

That is the question. According to Babs (and other dishwasher repair techs I follow), there is actually such a thing as dishes being too clean when they go in the washer and you should not rinse dishes before they go into the machine. Not only will it save you water, but the detergent needs something to adhere to in order to properly clean.

That doesn't mean you should be putting chunks of dry oatmeal in there either; that's a recipe for a clogged filter and one stinky dishwasher. Ideally, you want to wipe away large food particles from dishes before loading. If your dishwasher is unable to clean off dried-on food, it may be a sign that your dishwasher needs to be repaired or you need to use a rinse aid.

What Not to Put in the Dishwasher

There are some things that should never, ever go in the dishwasher. The combination of heat and moisture can warp wood, dull knives, and wear down ceramic and nonstick coatings, along with many other issues. For a full list of what not to wash your dishwasher, you can read here.

How to Load Your Dishwasher

Finally, the controversial part: how to load the dishes. Everyone — and I mean everyone — has their thoughts on what goes where and how. But Babs' tips focused on what will get your dishes the cleanest, so I'm sticking to them!

First off: the mugs and cups. Always face them down (most people know this one) and on an angle. Face down means the jet spraying water from the bottom of the machine will effectively wash them. And on the angle your dishwasher rack naturally has on the sides ensures the water doesn't end up pooling on top of curved bottoms. In fact, there was a viral TikTok about this specific tip a few months ago, illustrating just how frustrating that little bit of water can be when you're unloading the dishwasher.

Arrange any mug handles between the prongs versus putting mugs or cups over them — the prongs will only block the jets from fully reaching the inside of the mug.

Now, for the real mind-blowing moment: if you have particularly tall glasses or wine glasses that don't fit on the top shelf of your dishwasher, the shelf lowers. Yes, the top shelf of your dishwasher (most likely) has two heights. I'll let that sink in for a moment.

To drop the top shelf, place your hands on either side of the shelf and locate the plastic rack adjusters. Then simply press them in and push down, and the shelf will lower to its second height. To raise it back to the first position, all you have to do is pull the shelf up until it clicks into place. Depending on the model, it may just be a push down/up vs. an adjuster on the side; always refer to your manual for instructions.

For stemmed wine glasses, Babs recommends placing them over the prongs and then arranging the stems on the plastic stabilizer if your dishwasher has one.

On either rack, bowls should face down, and try not to overlap to maximize their cleaning. All dishes on the lower rack should face towards the center to get the jet stream as it pre-rinses food and debris off. If you place pots and pans (no cast iron or nonstick!) in the dishwasher, put them towards the front of the machine.

For utensils, place knives down for safety and all cutlery up for maximized cleaning. Arrange spoons, forks, and knives together in their own respective compartments so that unloading is a cinch.

If your dishwasher has a pull-down separator for utensils, use it! It will ensure that each utensil gets sprayed and no forks or spoons nestle together so tightly that they don't get cleaned fully. Finally, if you have any utensils that are too tall to fit in the designated cart, place them on the top shelf.

Final Takeaways

Ultimately, my biggest takeaway was that I am overcrowding my dishwasher — and you probably are, too! By waiting until your dishwasher is "full," you're probably stacking dishes inefficiently and overcrowding the shelves, meaning your dishwasher can't get the dishes as clean as possible. So put these tips to the test and let your dishwasher do the best work it can do, because these appliances can do so much more than we give them credit for. Thanks again, TikTok!