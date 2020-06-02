This Easy Trick Keeps Your Guacamole From Turning Brown

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Say it with me: No more brown guac! Learn a great way to store guacamole.

There's a reason guacamole is the most popular dip at any party. Not only is it delicious, but fresh, green guacamole can only last for so long. Leave out a bowl of guac for a few hours, and it starts to develop an unappealing brown layer on top that might scare off any latecomers.

So, what is the best way to store your prized guacamole so it will last longer without turning brown? Turns out there's a simple solution for keeping your mashed up avocado green for a few more days. Keep reading for step-by-step instructions on the best way to keep guacamole fresh.

How to Keep Guacamole From Turning Brown

The solution lies with good ol' H2O. Topping off your avocado dip with water keeps air, at least in part, from being able to penetrate the guacamole, which keeps it from browning. By using this simple technique, you can keep the brown at bay for about two days (maybe longer if you're lucky).

Once you're ready to store the guacamole, place it in an airtight storage container. You can also use a bowl and cover it tightly with plastic wrap. Use a spoon to flatten the surface of the dip and remove any air bubbles. Add about a half-inch of water to the top of the guacamole. Make sure the water covers the whole surface of the batch. Put the lid or covering on the container, and store in the fridge for two to three days. When you're ready to enjoy your guac, gently pour off the water and stir before serving.

Why Does Guacamole Turn Brown?

It's a question we're all faced with, as we've all been victim to brown guac at some point. But why? Avocado darkens when a naturally occurring enzyme in the fruit reacts with oxygen in the air. This reaction is known as oxidation. And because avocado is the primary ingredient in guacamole, the whole dish is at risk.

You may find that only the top layer of your dip is brown, while the avocado towards the bottom of the bowl is still green. This is because the top layer is guarding the bottom against oxygen.

Can You Eat Brown Guacamole?

Brown avocado is safe to eat, so long as you store it in the fridge and consume it within a few days. It may be slightly more mushy and/or bitter than fresh green guac, but it's still safe to eat. If you didn't store your guacamole ahead of time with a layer of water on top, you can simply scrape off the top layer to reveal the brighter green portion underneath.

Other Ways to Store Guacamole

Water is a great trick to use for storing guacamole so it stays fresh, but there are a few other options as well.

Acid, like lemon, lime, or vinegar, creates a barrier against oxygen as well, so applying a thin layer will work in a similar way. This is handy if you are going for these bright flavors in your finished product anyway. The same goes for adding a layer of sour cream before popping in the fridge.

You can also try your luck at pressing down a protective layer of plastic wrap directly on top of the guacamole to stop airflow, though you may still end up with a little bit of brown, and a fair bit of dip stuck to the wrap.

However, if you have a perfect batch of your favorite variation all ready to go and no one to feed it to right away, water has the added benefit of being flavorless, widely available, and of course, free.