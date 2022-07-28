How to Grind Coffee Beans Without a Grinder

For many of us, coffee is a non-negotiable part of the morning routine. And nothing is worse than not being able to enjoy a cup before really starting into the day. Maybe you're away from home and your usual coffee set-up. Maybe your coffee grinder broke, and it's almost time to head out the door. Or maybe you mistakenly bought whole-bean coffee instead of your usual pre-ground. Regardless of the situation, you may have wondered, how do you grind coffee beans without a grinder? The good news is that you have options; there's more than one way to grind coffee beans without a grinder!

Can You Grind Coffee Beans in a Blender?

In a pinch, you can absolutely grind beans in a blender. Because of the shape of most blender pitchers, the grind won't be as consistent as you would get with a traditional coffee grinder. If you run the blender for too long, you could end up with powder at the bottom and a very coarse grind on top. To avoid this, always use the pulse function in very short bursts (around 3 seconds, maximum) to make sure that the beans move around in the blender and nothing gets stuck on the bottom. Some higher-end blenders might even have a "grind" setting. If yours has one, give it a try and see how you like the texture of the beans. You're aiming for all the grounds to be roughly the same size, so whichever approach yields the most consistent grind is the winner. If you need to grind more than 1/4 cup of beans at a time, you should opt to do it in batches.

Another thing to watch out for when using a blender to grind coffee beans is heat. High-powered blenders tend to generate a lot of heat as they blend and coffee beans are quite sensitive to heat. They're loaded with oil, so even just the heat from the blender's motor working can burn the beans. When the beans are heated via hot water, coffee is produced and the beans don't burn; however, in a dry environment, burning can happen in a flash. Burnt beans make for unbearably bitter coffee.

Can You Grind Coffee Beans in a Food Processor?

Like a blender, you can certainly grind your coffee beans in a food processor. This actually tends to work a bit better than a blender because the shape of a food processor bowl is much wider and provides more surface area for the beans to move around. Ultimately, this helps achieve a more even and consistent grind.

Though this method still doesn't yield as consistent of a grind as an actual coffee grinder, it's about as close as you can get without one. Similar to using a blender, small and short pulses are best here. It will probably take about 15 seconds of short pulses to land at the ideal grind. You may have to stop after a few pulses and scrape down the sides to ensure everything is getting mixed evenly. You can grind a bit more at a time than you would in a blender, about 1/3 cup to 1/2 cup per batch. If you have access to a food processor, it's definitely the better option when brewing for a crowd.

Other Options for Those Without a Coffee Grinder

If you don't happen to have some sort of bladed appliance on hand, there's still hope! Pour your beans into a plastic, zip-top bag and go to town (safely!) with a cast iron pan or any heavy bottom pot — the aim is to smash the beans as evenly as possible. You'll end up with an uneven and coarse grind, but that's perfectly okay for certain brewing methods. It's a terrible approach for a traditional drip coffee pot, but perfect for a French press or making cold brew coffee. Both of these methods rely on big chunks of coffee beans with lots of surface area. If you have some time or are looking to make coffee for tomorrow, cold brew is a great way to make good use of coarsely ground beans. Given that cold brew has to steep for at least 10 hours, this method won't give you a cup of coffee now, but it's an ideal way to use uneven, coarse-ground beans in a way that actually benefits the final product.

If you need coffee immediately, the French press route is the way to go. If you don't have a French press coffee maker, you can create a make-shift emergency brewer by putting your coarse grounds into a large, glass jar, pouring boiling water over them, and then straining the liquid after a few minutes of "brewing." It won't be as flavorful as coffee made in a regular French press, but it will be coffee, and sometimes that's all you need.