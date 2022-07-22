How can you make the first slice of pie look as good as every other slice?

These 4 Hacks Will Help You Get That First Slice of Pie Out With Ease

That first slice of pie always seems to be a struggle to maneuver out of the baking dish and get it to the plate without falling apart. Get that slice to slide right out of the baking dish and deliver it to the serving plate with a picture-perfect slice every time with this hacks that are, well, easy as pie.

1. The Sacrifice Slice

Erin Jeanne McDowell is a cookbook author, recipe developer, and award-winning food stylist with a specialized focus in all things baking who literally wrote 'The Book on Pie.'

McDowell says we all have someone who asks for 'a little slice' so take advantage of that sample piece to give some leverage for cutting the other slices of pie into respectable servings. McDowell refers to this method as 'the sacrifice slice.' To pull it off, cut a small sliver of pie to remove from the pie plate. That little bit of space you created will allow you to easily cut and maneuver the remaining pieces out for picture-perfect slices.

2. Make Three Cuts First

We learned this hack from America's Test Kitchen. Rather than making just two cuts and removing that first piece, make three cuts, creating 2 slices. This will provide some wiggle room in the pie dish to let you go in and remove the first slice in one beautiful piece. The cooks in the test kitchen also recommend using a utensil that has some 'give' to it to get under that first piece of pie in the baking dish but firm enough to hold the pastry as it is lifted out.

3. Use a Disposable Aluminum Tin

How can those aluminum pie tins in the grocery store help with your pie slicing skills? This TikTok hack uses the pliability of the aluminum pie plate to release slices cleanly. All you have to do is use scissors to make two cuts in the pie plate on either side of the pie slice then fold back the rim of the flexible aluminum pan — then you can just slide the slice right out!

4. Chill Your Pie

It might be common knowledge to let your pie fully cool before cutting into it to prevent a mess, but this hack takes it one step further. Refrigerate your pie until chilled, at least 1 hour. This will ensure the filling is firmed up, making it easier to slide out that first piece without worry of all the filling seeping out.

Don't worry warm slice of pie-lovers. If you want to take the chill off just place the individual slices on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, tent it with foil and bake at 300°F for 6 to 8 minutes.