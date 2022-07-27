5 Easy Ways to Get Stains Out of Plastic Food Storage Containers

We've all been there: You're unloading the dishwasher and you see it — that orangey-brown stain is still clinging to your plastic tupperware container. Maybe you had a turmeric-infused curry that did it, or maybe tomato sauce was the culprit. Whatever the source, those unsightly stains in your plastic food storage containers can be very unappetizing. While they're not an indication of anything unsafe or unclean, they can make it harder to see what's in your fridge and even make you less likely to reach for your leftovers. If they bother you – don't worry. There are plenty of easy ways to remove stains from tupperware.

All of these techniques work best after you've washed your container, though. They're not meant to remove stuck-on food or other debris, only stains that remain after cleaning.

The Vinegar Method for Removing Stains From Tupperware

Lucy's Family Owned - Natural Distilled White Vinegar, 1 Gallon Credit: Amazon

Savvy cleaners know that white vinegar can clean just about anything, and food storage containers are no exception.

How to Do It:

Mix about 1 cup of hot water with 1 tablespoon of vinegar in your stained container. (Double or triple the amounts of both ingredients if the container is on the large side.) Let the solution stand for at least 1 hour, or as long as overnight. Rinse the container and wash it well with dish soap to remove any trace of the vinegar scent.

BEST FOR: Stains that have just happened, not older stains that are deeply set in.

The Baking Soda Method for Removing Stains From Tupperware

Credit: traveler1116/Getty Images

Another hardworking cleaning agent from your pantry is used in this stain removal method; break out the baking soda.

How to Do It:

Sprinkle a thick layer of baking soda on the bottom of the container. Next, sprinkle water over the baking soda to form a thick paste. Smoosh the paste onto the parts of the container that are stained. Then, all you have to do is let it sit. Take a look after 30 minutes by pushing the baking soda to one side or looking at the bottom. If the stain is still visible, give it another 30 minutes. Once the stain is gone, wash out the baking soda and allow the container to dry.

BEST FOR: Stains on the sides of containers.

The Hand Sanitizer Method for Removing Stains From Tupperware

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Credit: Target

If you have a lot of extra hand sanitizer around, this technique might just be the delightful surprise you were looking for.

How to Do It:

Simply pump or pour enough sanitizer into the container to cover the stain and let it sit. After about an hour, wipe the container out with a paper towel, then give it a good wash.

The wiping is key here — you'll notice the stain transfers onto the paper towel as you wipe, and that the washing helps get any remaining color out.

BEST FOR: Because it requires the sanitizer to cover the stain fully, this method is best for stains on the bottom of the container.

The Sunshine Method for Removing Stains From Tupperware

If you've ever set white sheets out to dry in strong sunshine, you won't be surprised by this method. All it requires is a spot with direct, strong sunshine.

How to Do It:

Place your stained containers in the sun and let them sunbathe for a couple of hours.

The sun can naturally remove some of the color and eliminate any lingering scents as well. Just note that this approach won't work in the winter or in mild climates, you really need intense, direct sun.

BEST FOR: Those looking for a hands-off solution.

The Bleach Method for Removing Stains From Tupperware

a bottle of Clorox bleach sitting on a kitchen stovetop Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/Getty Images

If none of these other techniques work, bleach is the strongest option. Just make sure that you give your containers a really good wash after treating them with bleach to avoid accidentally leaving trace amounts behind.

How to Do It:

Mix 1 tablespoon of bleach with 1 cup of water (again, double or triple the amounts to fully cover the stain). Let the mixture stand in the container for at least 1 hour, or up to overnight — until you see that the stain has lifted. To ensure that the container is fully clean and there's no traces of bleach remaining, be sure to wash the containers extra thoroughly, ideally running it through the dishwasher.

BEST FOR: Stubborn, set-in stains.