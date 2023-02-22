Wait, You Can Order Just Rolls and Cinnamon Butter From Texas Roadhouse?

Don't get us wrong, we love everything about Texas Roadhouse—from the pre-dinner peanuts to the Cactus Blossom, and delicious, juicy steak. But, truly nothing beats the warm fluffy rolls slathered with cinnamon honey butter. Admit it, that's half the reason you go to the steakhouse chain anyway.

However, sometimes that hankering for the Roadhouse rolls hits at unexpected times. Sure, you could run to get a table at the restaurant or even make your own copycat dinner rolls and cinnamon butter at home—but those two options aren't always feasible. What if you only want rolls and butter, and also don't want to break out your bread-making skills?

Well, it turns out there's a little-known third option that can solve this problem. While you probably can't (or, at the very least, shouldn't) go into your Texas Roadhouse, sit down, and only eat rolls and butter all night, you can order them online.

You're able to order a dozen freshly-baked rolls and cinnamon honey butter on Texas Roadhouse's site. When you order online, rolls and butter are included with any meal purchase. However, you can get just the rolls and butter for less than $5.

TikTok user Mama Jill shared this trick with her followers in January.

"In case you didn't know, you can get a dozen of Texas Roadhouse's rolls…and they give you a giant thing of cinnamon butter," she says in the video.

A half dozen homemade rolls cost $2.49 and a dozen rolls cost $4.99. Each order comes with honey cinnamon butter, but you can also order extra butter for just $1.99.

Sure, you have to factor in the tax, tip, and time it takes to pick it up—but that's still cheaper and quicker than eating at the restaurant or trying to make the rolls yourself.

To place your order, just go to Texas Roadhouse's site or app, select your online order method and time, then scroll through the menu to "Sides & Extras." At the very bottom of that section, you'll see options for "Extra Fresh-Baked Bread" and "Extra Honey Cinnamon Butter." Add one or both of those to your order, checkout, and voilà you're on your way to delicious rolls and butter.

A few commenters wrote that you can also order Texas Roadhouse's rolls frozen to thaw and bake later. However, that's not always the case. Sometimes Texas Roadhouse offers frozen rolls—like around major holidays—but most of the time they don't. You can always call your local restaurant to check if they're selling frozen rolls if you're interested.

Maybe this trick isn't news to you, but it really just changed the Texas Roadhouse game for us.