How to Get Stubborn Baked-On Gunk Off Your Pyrex

When baking food leaves a greasy film on your glass Pyrex pan, scrubbing it down with a sponge just doesn't cut it — it's as if you're trying to scrub off Super Glue.

You need more than muscle to remove grease that's been baked on. Here are the best ways to clean a grease-stained glass Pyrex pan so it's good as new.

Dish Soap and Baking Soda

While dish soap easily removes grease, stains are another story. For a stronger solution, sprinkle a layer of baking soda onto your Pyrex pan then add a squirt of dish soap. Fill the pan with hot water and let it soak for 10 minutes. While baking soda is abrasive, you'll still want the assistance of an aggressive scrubber (like a mesh scrubber) to remove the stains.

Use Cornstarch and Vinegar

Cornstarch and vinegar work in tandem to remove grease stains from fabric, and it's no different with glass pans. Combine cornstarch, vinegar, and water (1 teaspoon each) in your Pyrex pan and use a mesh scrubber (and some elbow grease) to remove the stains.

Magic Eraser

The Magic Eraser from Mr. Clean lives up to its name, and it's totally safe (and effective) on glass cookware. Wet the Magic Eraser with water and apply some pressure to it as you use it to scrub off the grease stains from your Pyrex pan.

Oven Cleaner

Oven cleaner may not seem like an obvious solution, but it makes total sense that a product used to remove grease baked onto the oven will also work wonders on your Pyrex pan. It's strong stuff, so consider spraying it outside to keep the fumes from your kitchen, and put on kitchen gloves. Spray it on the pan, and let it sit for about a minute before wiping it off with a paper towel.

Set the Oven on Self-Clean

Take advantage of your oven to clean your glass cookware. Just fill your Pyrex pan with water (not quite to the top) and turn the oven onto self-clean mode.

But, be warned: Because the oven reaches such a high temperature at this setting, it needs time to cool down before you open it. Opening the oven too soon can cause the pan to shatter.

Remove the pan from the oven when it's cool to the touch, and scrub it with a sponge and water in the sink. Most grease stains will flake off easily, but you can use dish soap to remove stubborn stains.