Here's How To Get Free Taco Bell Breakfast to Jumpstart Your Monday

Whether your Sunday plans consist of staying up late to watch the Super Bowl (or simply eating the Super Bowl food) or catching up on the latest episode of The Last of Us, your Monday morning might feel a little rougher than normal. Ok, who are we kidding? If Garfield the cat taught us anything, it's that Mondays are always rough … unless there's food involved.

Thankfully, Taco Bell is here to start your morning with a free pick-me-up. Because more than 30% of Americans call in sick or miss work on the Monday after the Super Bowl, according to a Grubhub survey, Taco Bell and Grubhub are offering a "Bounce Back Breakfast" promo to their customers.

Grubhub

The promo gets you a free Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Sausage Bell Breakfast Box, Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak Bell Breakfast Box, or Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Bacon Bell Breakfast Box. Additionally, each order comes with two Cinnabon Delights, hash browns, and your choice of drink—talk about an all-around recovery meal.

All you have to do to get the deal is spend $15 or more on a Taco Bell order through Grubhub on February 13. Between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. your local time, start a Taco Bell order on Grubhub, add $15 worth of food (before tax or tip), then add your preferred Bell Breakfast Box. The promo will automatically be applied once the Box is in your cart, and your free breakfast will be on its way to you!

It doesn't even matter if you can't tell us who won the big game because we can all benefit from this free breakfast—and you don't even have to leave your house.