All the Ways to Get a Free Turkey This Thanksgiving

Inflation is high, prices are high, and pressure is on during the holidays. With an avian flu outbreak over the summer causing potential impact to supply, it might be harder — and more expensive — than ever to acquire the star of your Thanksgiving table: the turkey.

Turkey Deals, Discounts, and Freebies

That said, many grocery chains are continuing their tradition of offering deals, discounts, and even free turkeys. There has never been a better time to save on groceries, and this is an easy way to parlay your usual holiday shopping into some serious discounts and even a free bird! We'll update this list as they are announced, but for now, here are all the ways you can score a free turkey this Thanksgiving.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, when BJ's members spend $150 in the same transaction, either in-club or online, they will get a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen, to be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 23, while supplies last.

To qualify, members will need to create a digital account on BJs.com, so they can clip their free turkey offer in their coupon gallery, either through the BJ's mobile app or online at BJs.com.

ButcherBox

Premium meat delivery company ButcherBox is offering their "Turkey Box", a medium-size, free-range whole turkey for $85. At 14-18 pounds, this size turkey is great for feeding a crowd; about 10-12 people to be exact.

However, if you sign up for a ButcherBox membership between now and Nov. 13 you will receive a free turkey in your first box, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

ButcherBox

Ibotta

For more on how to score an entire Thanksgiving meal for free this year from the rebate app, read here for our breakdown.

Shoprite

From Oct. 16 to Nov. 24 this year, you can get a free frozen ShopRite All Natural Frozen Turkey (any size up to 21 pounds) with your Price Plus club card when you spend $400 (necessary spend may vary based on your region; this can be completed over multiple transactions). Or, if you want to opt for another type of turkey, you can choose to take off $1.89/pound from any fresh, frozen, Kosher, or Butterball turkey up to 21 pounds.

If you don't want a turkey at all, you can also use the same promotion to get a free smoked ham, turkey breast, roasting chicken, Stouffer's Party Size Lasagna, or a frozen Gardein Plant-Based Roast or Tofurkey.

Limit one item per family. The options and prices may vary based on region, so check your local store's circular for exact offer details.

Weis Markets

This year, from Nov. 3 to Nov. 24, you can earn a free turkey with Weis Reward Points, the east coast grocery chain's rewards system. For 400 points, you can get a free Weis Quality Frozen Turkey or a plant-based Tofurkey Roast & Gravy.

Customers earn 1 Weis Rewards Point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases, meaning you'd have to spend about $400 before or during this period to qualify for a free turkey.

If you don't want to spend $400 or use 400 points, don't fret. The store is also offering discounts on all kinds of holiday proteins at lower redemption points. For more information on these offers, visit Weis Markets website or a store near you. You must have a Weis Rewards Card to qualify for these offers.

Secured the bird? Don't forget to thaw, brine, and follow our top tips for your best turkey yet!