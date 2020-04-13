How to Freeze Peaches the Best Way

In much of the country, peaches are the signal of summer. We have peaches to thank for cobblers, pies, and sticky chins everywhere. But sometimes, we can get a little overzealous during peach season, stocking our kitchens from wall to wall with fresh peaches from farmer's markets and roadside stands.

But thanks to your handy dandy freezer, those peaches don't have to go to waste. If you have one too many peaches on hand, you can freeze them for year-round use in smoothies, desserts, and even savory dishes. So stock up and learn how to freeze peaches step-by-step.

How to Freeze Fresh Peaches in 5 Steps

Freezing is the easiest way to store fresh peaches long-term (learn how to can them here). Following these five easy steps will ensure your peaches stay at peak freshness all year long. Here's how you do it:

1. Blanch and Cool Peaches

Person blanching peaches in blue pot Credit: Scott Little/Meredith

Blanching and cooling peaches is a necessary primer for peeling them. Doing this step first will make the skin peel right off. To start, use a paring knife to cut a small X through the skin on the bottom of each peach, making sure not to cut the flesh too deep.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Blanch the peaches by placing each peach in the boiling water for 10 to 15 seconds. Once the time is up, quickly remove the peach using a slotted spoon and place it in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

2. Peel and Slice Peaches

Person slicing peeled peach Credit: Scott Little/Meredith

Now you're ready to peel and slice your peaches. Thanks to the blanching and cooling you just did, this will be easy.

Use a paring knife to catch the corner of the skin at the center of the X. Peel the skin away. Do this until you've removed all the skin from the peach.

To slice the peach, start along the crease and run your knife all the way around. Gently twist the two halves apart to free the pit, and use your fingers or a utensil to remove the pit. Slice each half into 4-8 wedges.

3. Toss Peaches With Lemon Juice

Peaches in bowl next to lemon Credit: Blaine Moats/Meredith

Place the peach slices into a bowl, and toss with the juice of one lemon (about 2 tablespoons) per pound of peaches. The lemon juice will help prevent browning.

4. Lay Peaches on Baking Sheet

Frozen Peaches on baking sheet Credit: Blaine Moats/Meredith

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the peaches in a single layer, making sure none are overlapping. Place in the freezer until the peaches are completely solid, about four hours to overnight. This step will keep the peaches from clumping together in the freezer.

5. Transfer Peaches to Freezer Bag

Frozen peach slices in freezer bag Credit: Blaine Moats/Meredith

Once the peaches are frozen, transfer them to a freezer-safe bag and label it with the date. Remove as much of the air from the bag as possible before sealing. Peaches will last up to a year in the freezer.