Cooking Q&A: Can Kumquats Be Frozen?
Jenny in The Buzz asks: "Can kumquats be frozen?"
Well, Jenny--
Many fruits can be frozen, but their flavor and texture won't be quite the same once thawed. Take strawberries for example. These once-firm berries will weep most of their juice when defrosted, and the fragrance won't be quite the same. While they are still delicious, they will be more limited in their use.
Kumquats survive the freezer better than strawberries, but they will come out a little soggy. Fortunately, texture is irrelevant to most kumquat recipes as the fruits are often cooked and/or pureed.
Kumquats will keep for several months frozen whole, but you should consider halving and seeding the kumquats before you freeze them. This will leave you ahead of the game when time comes to use them, but will reduce their optimum freezer life to two to three months.
For longer freezer life, StillTasty.com recommends covering raw seeded kumquats with a thin syrup made with 3/4 cup of sugar and 4 cups of water before freezing. Stored this way. StillTasty says they will remain in peak quality for ten to 12 months.
Frozen kumquats will work perfectly well in recipes such as these winners:
