Learn how to freeze this summertime staple so it lasts all year.

two corn on the cob sit beside each other on a paper towel on a blue background

Corn on the cob is one of the signature side dishes of summer. Whether it's grilled in the husk, shaved into a spicy corn salsa, or a crisp corn salad, this versatile veggie pops up at all the cookouts, beach trips, and outdoor festivities.

While in-season, fresh corn on the cob is abundant at the farmers' market and very affordable. So it makes sense to save a few ears to have on hand after summer ends. The freezer is the best way to store all your leftover fresh corn to enjoy any time of the year. This simple method makes freezing and reheating whole corn on the cob a breeze.

How to Freeze Corn on the Cob

1. Shuck the corn.

Remove the husk and silk. If needed, use a soft vegetable brush to remove any remaining silk.

2. Blanch the corn.

Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a roaring boil. Using a pair of tongs, add the corn cobs to the pot and boil for 4 minutes. The blanching process helps preserve the texture and sweetness of the corn by breaking down the corn with time.

3. Shock the corn.

To prevent overcooking, quickly plunge the corn into a bowl of ice water to shock them. Then, lay the corn on a baking tray and transfer it to the refrigerator to cool completely.

4. Bag the corn.

Place the cooled corn in a high-quality zip-top bag. If you choose, they can be wrapped in plastic wrap first, but it's not required. Use a marker to label each bag with the frozen date and store it in the freezer for up to 12 months.

How Long Does Frozen Corn on the Cob Last?

For the best taste, frozen corn should be consumed within six months but will be edible for up to 12 months. No matter how well your corn is wrapped, freezer burn will naturally occur, but this rarely impacts the taste. Be sure to clearly date your bags when freezing and start eating with the oldest date first.

How to Reheat Frozen Corn on the Cob

One of the best parts about frozen corn is it doesn't need to thaw before cooking. Instead, it can go straight from the freezer to a pot of boiling water or the microwave for about five minutes. Be careful not to overcook the corn when reheating, or it can lead to a mushy result.

There's a cornacopia of delicious ways to use frozen corn on or off the cob. Here are a few to inspire you:

How to Use Frozen Corn on the Cob

Marinated it. Go beyond the basic butter and try using different flavored marinates on your grilled corn to add a twist to the typical BBQ dish.

Bake it. From muffins, to cornbread and even corn cakes, frozen corn can be used to create all sort of sweet and savory baked recipes.

Get creative. Frozen corn works wonders to add more texture and flavor to casseroles, salads, and soups. For some new ideas, check out these 12 Recipes That Start With a Bag of Frozen Corn.