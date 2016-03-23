How to Fold Adorable Easter Bunny Ear Napkins Step by Step
Your Easter table will hippity hop to the next level with these whimsical bunny ears made out of everyday napkins.
When I first saw bunny ear napkins all over Easter Pinterest boards, I couldn't resist giving them a try. And many folds and frustrations later, I'm here to share insider secrets that make it a lot more doable. For example, actually getting them to stand up was...let's call it challenging. But I found an easy solution that really works.
I'll show you how to fold the napkins into bunny ears, with step-by-step video instructions and essential how-to tips for this easy Easter DIY.
How to Do a Bunny Ear Napkin Fold
You'll Need
- Large square napkins made of cloth or paper (I used unstarched washed linen)
- Ribbon or mini elastic bands (optional)
Instructions
First watch the video, then I'll take you through it step by step.
Folding Easter Bunny Ear Napkins Step by Step
Tip: For best results, match edges and corners as closely as possible as you fold.
1. Fold a square napkin in half, bringing the bottom edge to the top.
2. Fold in half again, bottom to top.
3. Find the center point and fold the bottom corners up along center line. Your napkin should look like this.
4. Fold the top corners down to meet at the center.
5. Fold the outer corners in and down to meet along the center line. The two upward points you've just made are the bunny's ears.
6. Flip the napkin over so the ears are pointing towards you.
7. Fold the top corner down.
8. Turn the napkin over again so the ears are pointed away from you.
9. Fold the outer corners inward until they overlap each other.
10. Tie closed with ribbon (or slip on a mini elastic band) to hold the overlapping corners together.
How to Make Bunny Ears Stand Up
The Problem
Bunny ears want to fall apart. You could tuck one corner into the other and stand the napkin up — like you see all over Pinterest and crafty blogs. BUT that only works with very stiff paper napkins or heavily starched cloth napkins. Even then, they might fall over or the corners might spontaneously unfold. Ask me how I know.
The Solution
Tie the base with a ribbon. It's the only way I've found to guarantee the napkins will stay folded and stand up without coming apart. And besides, the ribbons are pretty darn cute.
Now you can display your bunny napkins by standing them up, or you can unfold the back flap and lay the napkin flat. Either way, you've got yourself a bunny.
