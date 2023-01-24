I Could Literally Eat Chobani Greek Yogurt for Every Single Meal (Here's How)

From smoothies to potato salad to chicken, here's how Allrecipes Allstar Kim Shupe eats this 2023 Community Choice Awards winner.

Kim Shupe
Published on January 24, 2023
At any given point in time, you'll find several tubs of Chobani Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt gracing the shelves of my fridge. It's become an essential part of my daily routine — each morning, I add it to a smoothie to make it thick, creamy, and oh so satisfying. It's a fantastic way to start the day.

Before Chobani, however, I didn't really care for Greek yogurt; I found it tart to the point of near sourness with an off-putting texture. Some brands I had tried were so thin they were almost drink-worthy; others had an unusual, thick, sort of 'whipped' texture that reminded me of foam more than yogurt.

After almost giving up on Greek yogurt entirely, I haphazardly bought a tub of Chobani to try — and it blew my mind. No sourness, no strange too-thin or too-thick texture; but rather something decadent and delicious. Chobani nails the perfect level of 'tang' coupled with a creamy, thick texture that is extraordinarily silky and smooth. It's hard to believe that something this tasty is made with only one ingredient, and has the added benefit of being a good nutritional choice.

My Favorite Ways to Eat Chobani Yogurt (All Day, Every Day)

While I love using Chobani in my morning smoothie, it's also suitable for any meal, any time of day. For a delicious and nutritious breakfast, add Chobani to your oatmeal or overnight oat recipes; top your favorite pancakes or waffle recipes with it; or add it to your scrambled eggs in place of milk or water for superbly rich and fluffy eggs.

Looking for lunch or dinner? Try using Chobani instead of mayo for potato salads, deviled eggs, or creamy salad dressings for an extra depth of flavor. Dredge boneless, skinless chicken thighs in it before baking for flavorful, tender chicken.

Maybe desserts or sweets are more your style? Add the yogurt to muffins, cakes, scones, or cheesecakes for added moisture and richness. Use it in trifles for added zest; or freeze it in popsicle molds with fresh fruit for a delightful frozen treat on a hot summer day.

Or what about a snack? Try straining the yogurt in cheesecloth to make some of the best labneh you've ever tasted.

And, of course, you could always eat it straight from the tub. It's just that good. To me, Chobani Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is worth every dollar, not to mention every spoonful!

