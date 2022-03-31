Dying Easter eggs is a fun springtime activity for the whole family. From the kiddos to the grandparents, everyone loves watching a plain egg turn into a beautifully colorful masterpiece.

Most of us were taught to cook the eggs first before dying them, then to hand-dip each hard-boiled egg in the dye mixture. But what if we told you, you could cook and dye the eggs at the same time?

It sounds too good to be true, right? Well, it's not, thanks to your Instant Pot.

Your trusty Instant Pot can do so much, from pressure cooking to slow cooking to sous vide and cooking rice, so it should come as no surprise that it can also make your life easier when it's time to dye Easter eggs. And, the best part is, it only takes five minutes to cook and dye them.

Instant Pot Easter Eggs Credit: Soup Loving Nicole

Get theRecipe: Instant Pot Easter Eggs

How to Dye Easter Eggs in an Instant Pot

The trick to dying Easter eggs in the Instant Pot is to cook them directly in the dye.

While you may be tempted to buy an Easter egg dying kit and use the dye tablets that come with it, you should stick with regular food coloring when using the Instant Pot. This will give the eggs a bright, vibrant color even in the short amount of time that they're in the pressure cooker.

Also, be sure to cook the eggs in canning jars so the dye doesn't stain your Instant Pot.

1. Prep the Jars

Figure out how many canning jars will fit comfortably in your pressure cooker — this will depend on the size and shape of the jars, plus the size of your appliance. The magic number is usually four jars.

Don't worry if you can't fit that many jars in your Instant Pot, though. This process is so quick that if you need to repeat it a few times, it won't take too long.

2. Add Eggs to the Jars

Combine two tablespoons of distilled vinegar and at least 10 drops of food coloring in each jar. Feel free to mix and match food coloring to create new colors.

Then, place the eggs in the jars (you should be able to fit about two to three eggs in each) and fill with water (until all eggs are covered).

3. Prep the Instant Pot

Place a pressure cooking rack, or another trivet, in the Instant Pot — this ensures the jars won't sit on the bottom of the pot and promotes even cooking. Add one cup of water to the Instant Pot and set the jars on the pressure cooking rack.

Close and lock the lid.

4. Cook the Eggs

Cook the eggs on high pressure for five minutes. Then, let the steam naturally release for about one minute (or however long your Instant Pot typically takes).

Carefully remove the jars and transfer eggs to an ice bath to stop the cooking. The jars will be hot, so be sure to use an oven mitt or tongs to handle them.

Allow the eggs to dry, then store them in an empty egg carton in your fridge for up to seven days. After the eggs are dyed and dry, you can also decorate them more with stickers or markers.

If you want more intricate designs, you're probably better off sticking to your traditional Easter egg dying methods. But the Instant Pot will work in a pinch, and with much less mess.