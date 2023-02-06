How to Successfully Double a Recipe

Doubling recipes can be a tricky endeavor, even when you get all of the math right! Here's everything you need to know about doing it successfully. Plus, everything you need to know to do it successfully next time.

By
Julia Sklar
Photo of Julia Sklar
Julia Sklar

Julia Sklar is an award-winning journalist who writes about food, science, health, and technology as they intersect with people's lives. Her reporting has appeared in National Geographic, the Boston Globe, Undark Magazine, and many more.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023
One Pan Chicken Pasta Romano
Photo: Swanson

Doubling a recipe should be as simple as multiplying every ingredient measurement by two, right? Well, not always. If you've ever found yourself in the midst of a frustrating recipe-doubling mishap, here's why it's not always as straight-forward as it seems.

Why Doubling a Recipe Doesn't Always Work

First of all, let's get the elephant in the room out of the way: Mental math doesn't always work out, no offense to your brain power. It's really easy to scan down a recipe and think you've quickly sorted out how to alter the ingredients to fit a new scale, but it's equally easy to make a mistake if you don't write the new measurements down. Re-writing the recipe you need to alter, with new measurements, is the best place to start this journey to ensure success no matter how many people you're feeding.

Aside from simple math mistakes, it's also important to remember that cooking and baking, while both predicated on chemistry, are extremely different. Cooking leaves more room for modification and improvising while baking is a sensitive and chemical-reaction-dependent pursuit.

How to Double Cooking Recipes

In cooking, some ingredients are less sensitive to scaling than others. It's usually safe to go ahead and simply multiply by two for base ingredients like vegetables, broth, and protein, but for flavor elements (like spices) it's better to start by multiplying by 1.5 and then tasting and adjusting from there, especially if you're not always precise about leveling off measuring spoons. Some flavors punch above their weight more than others — like salt or anything spicy — and in too large of a concentration, can really overpower a dish, whereas others that are more subtle — like parsley — won't be too noticeable if you go overboard. Any alcohol in a recipe should also first be doubled by 1.5 and then adjusted from there if needed, with the same concerns about over concentrated flavors as with pungent spices.

How to Double Baking Recipes

For baking, a similar approach to base ingredients can be taken: Additions like flour, nuts, sugar, or dairy can usually be straight doubled. It's baking soda and baking powder that can get weird. If they're not in the exact right proportion as the original, your cake might fail to rise and turn out dense, or it'll puff up to an unseemly degree and then collapse as soon it hits cold air outside of the oven. Because of this, the best approach to doubling a baking recipe is actually to just make two separate batches of the original recipe.

More Tips for Doubling Recipes

Lastly, remember to cover (or, in the case of cookie dough, chill) any extra ingredients you're not done working with yet as you cook or bake. A doubled recipe means twice as much food to work with, which can mean butter that's meant to be cold is now melting at room temperature toward the end of a batch of biscuits, herbs are drying out, etc. So remember, the best first step you can take towards successfully doubling a recipe is to write out your new amounts needed per ingredient and even measuring out each ingredient as you go.

Updated by
Julia Sklar
Photo of Julia Sklar
Julia Sklar

Julia Sklar is an award-winning journalist who writes about food, science, health, and technology as they intersect with people's lives. Her reporting has appeared in National Geographic, the Boston Globe, Undark Magazine, and many more.

Learn about our editorial guidelines
Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
how to mince garlic
How to Mince Garlic
overhead shot mortar and pestle
How to Use a Mortar and Pestle
Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts
6 Chicken Breast Mistakes That Can Easily Leave You With a Dry, Flavorless Meal
Spaghetti squash strands scraped from the roasted hull
How to Cook Spaghetti Squash Perfectly
Dough of cheese cake in cake pan, elevated view
Cake and Baking Pan Size Conversions
Top view female hands mix cocoa powder
How to Convert Measurements in Baking Recipes — and Why You Might Want To
Kitchen Cleaning Tools
15 Simple Ways to Handle Kitchen Mess in Just Minutes
a close up view of handwritten recipe cards
Tips for Submitting Your Recipe to Allrecipes
Apulien Burrata cheese with olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper
What Is Burrata and How Is It Made?
Kitchen Knife on cutting board
How to Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives at Home
Flour Blend
How to Measure Flour Correctly
A variety of casseroles for meal train
How to Make Casseroles Without a Recipe
scraping excess flour off measuring cup
The Step Most People Skip When Measuring Flour
baking ingredients
9 Essential Ingredients That Every Baker Needs
red cherries in a white bowl
How to Store Cherries So They'll Last as Long as Possible
measurements-1024x512.jpg
Recipe Conversion Basics