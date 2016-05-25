Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Fresh, thirst-quenching watermelon is how summer rewards us for putting up with all the heat. From salads to soups, this fruit makes the perfect snack for all your outside occasions. Whether your watermelon is large or small, we've got 10 creative methods to slice and dice a watermelon for all your summer fun. Plus, a few helpful tips for cutting watermelon the safest way.

Related: How to Pick a Ripe Watermelon

Top Tips for Cutting Watermelons

Before you get started, wash off the melon with soap and water to remove bacteria that could transfer to the flesh when you cut it.



Sharp knives make cutting easier, and actually reduce the chances of injury.



A sturdy bread knife with a serrated edge can make it easier to cut through a very large watermelon.



Cut melons on a clean cutting board with a runnel to catch all the juices.



Break out your pumpkin-carving tools to cut decorative shapes into the rind or the flesh.

Watermelon wedges on marble slab Credit: Blaine Moats/Meredith

How to Cut a Watermelon

There's more than one way to cut a watermelon. Here are 10 different ways to do it, from simple slices for snacking to edible creations for entertaining.

1. How to Cut a Watermelon into Sticks

Cut the watermelon in half horizontally from end-to-end. Place one-half of the watermelon cut-side-down and make 1-inch wide slices lengthwise. Then cut 1-inch wide slices crosswise. Repeat with the other half.

Watermelon Cut Into Sticks Watermelon Cut Into Sticks | Photo by Meredith

2. How to Cut a Watermelon into Rounds

Place the watermelon on its side and carefully cut crosswise into 1-inch rounds. Plain rounds can be cut into triangles with the rind attached for easy eating, or the flesh can be cut out into shapes. Topped with fruit and yogurt, these make the most photo-ready watermelon pizzas.

Watermelon Rounds Watermelon Rounds | Photo by Meredith

3. How to Cut a Watermelon into Triangles

Slice the watermelon into rounds (see above). Stack three or four rounds and slice into small triangles for grab-and-go eating.

4. How to Cut a Watermelon into Stars

To create fun shapes, after cutting your watermelon into 1-inch-wide rounds (see above), use cookie cutters to cut the rounds into stars that are sure to shine at your July 4th picnic. Keep all the little leftover bits to make Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade.

Watermelon Stars Watermelon Stars | Photo by Meredith

5. How to Cut a Watermelon into Stacks

To make bite-sized rounds, cut the watermelon into 1-inch-wide slices and use a round cookie, biscuit cutter, or ring mold to cut circles in the flesh. These spheres fit better on your plate and are perfect when making Shrimp Goat Cheese Watermelon Salad Stacks.

Shrimp Goat Cheese Watermelon Salad Stack Shrimp Goat Cheese Watermelon Salad Stack | Photo by mauigirl

6. How to Cut a Watermelon into Wedges

Do this for the classic shot of happy kids biting into oversized watermelon wedges. Trim the ends of your watermelon and slice in half lengthwise. Cut each half lengthwise again to make quarters. Slice the watermelon crosswise into wedges.

Watermelon Wedges Watermelon Wedges | Photo by Meredith

7. How to Cut a Watermelon into Balls

This makes a pretty and fun way to spice up your summer salads. Once you've cut your watermelon in half crosswise or lengthwise, simply grab a melon baller or a small spoon to scoop out the flesh.

Watermelon Balls Watermelon Balls | Photo by Meredith

8. How to Cut a Watermelon into Cubes

Create cubes to toss into a classic watermelon salad or skewer them to make this clever Watermelon Salad on a Stick. Slice the watermelon in half lengthwise, and trim off the rind. Cut the peeled half into 1-inch or larger slices. Stack two or three slices and cut into strips, then cut across the strips to make cubes. Make all of your cuts the same width to make the best-looking cubes.

Watermelon Cubes Watermelon Cubes | Photo by Meredith

9. How to Make a Watermelon Boat

A watermelon fruit bowl is a creative way to make delicious and decorative use of the full fruit. For best results, use a watermelon with a thick rind. Draw a line around the outside of the melon and use it as a cutting guide to slice the watermelon in half crosswise or lengthwise. Scoop out the flesh and set aside. Turn each half over and slice off a bit off the bottom to make a flat surface so the bowl can stand up. Be sure not to cut off too much or you'll cut into the hollow of the bowl. Now you can use it to serve watermelon salad or watermelon soup.

Watermelon Boat Watermelon Boat | Photo by Meredith

10. How to Make a Watermelon Basket

This watermelon fruit bowl is a more decorative take on a basic watermelon boat. It's actually easier to make than it looks, and the perfect no waste serving dish for any fruit salad recipe.



Watermelon Fruit Bowl Credit: jimmyt